WWE News: Wrestlers React To Debut of Deonna Purrazzo, Last Night’s RAW In Three Minutes, Mick Foley Set For The Bump

– Deonna Purrazzo made her main roster debut on RAW last night, losing in a match to Asuka. Several wrestlers, including Mia Yim, Taya Valkyrie and Chelsea Green, commented on her debut. Purrazzo also spoke about her debut in a post on Twitter.

I got to do a lot in the past year, I’m happy to watch others succeed under the spotlight. Proud of @DeonnaPurrazzo https://t.co/1al6UykqBq — The HBIC (@MiaYim) December 17, 2019

– Mick Foley will be the guest on this week’s episode of The Bump, which will stream on Youtube tomorrow morning.

– FOX has released a video looking at last night’s RAW in three minutes. You can find 411’s recap of the show by clicking here.