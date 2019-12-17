wrestling / News

WWE News: Wrestlers React To Debut of Deonna Purrazzo, Last Night’s RAW In Three Minutes, Mick Foley Set For The Bump

December 17, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– Deonna Purrazzo made her main roster debut on RAW last night, losing in a match to Asuka. Several wrestlers, including Mia Yim, Taya Valkyrie and Chelsea Green, commented on her debut. Purrazzo also spoke about her debut in a post on Twitter.

– Mick Foley will be the guest on this week’s episode of The Bump, which will stream on Youtube tomorrow morning.

– FOX has released a video looking at last night’s RAW in three minutes. You can find 411’s recap of the show by clicking here.

