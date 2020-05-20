Wrestlers React To The Passing of Shad Gaspard: Triple H, Natalya, Brian Pillman Jr., More

After the tragic news that the body of Shad Gaspard body was found this morning, several wrestlers have taken to social media to comment on his death.

Triple H wrote: “I join fans around the world as we remember Shad Gaspard as a beloved performer and a caring father. In absolutely tragic circumstances, please keep his loved ones in your thoughts.”

You can see the reactions of Natalya, Brian Pillman Jr., Lance Storm and others below.

Rest In Peace @Shadbeast 🙏🏾..Positive thoughts to all your family and friends from mine #RIPSHAD — Prince Nana (@PrinceKingNana) May 20, 2020

My Love, Thoughts, Prayers and Support Go out to The Family of Shad Gaspard. Nothing will ever Fix the loss of a loved one. As a Universe We owe it to ourselves and to others to Be a Positive Light in this world as long as we can Because Nothing is Ever Guaranteed. #RIPSHAD ❤️🙏🏿 — Titus O'Neil (@TitusONeilWWE) May 20, 2020

We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Shad Gaspard. Former OVW Tag Team Champion. Actor, husband, father, friend. We will miss you. #RIPShadGaspard pic.twitter.com/SaqfcJOOTE — OVW Wrestling (@ovwrestling) May 20, 2020

such a huge loss not just to everyone who knew him but the world. he had so much to give and was so kind and generous in giving it. thank you for everything @Shadbeast ❤️🙏 pic.twitter.com/1zaYeOsvar — katarina 😈💜 (@katarinasinfamy) May 20, 2020

I never got to know Shad Gaspard but I imagine he was an incredible human based on the tributes being posted by all who loved him. My thoughts are with his family and friends. RIP. — Kayla Braxton (@KaylaBraxtonWWE) May 20, 2020

I want to be a father like Shad Gaspard was one day.#RIPShadGaspard — Amir Jordan عامر جورڈن (@iamamirjordan) May 20, 2020

The world has lost a wonderful human being. Shad Gaspard was a true HERO in every sense of the word. I’m keeping his family and loved ones in my prayers right now. We love you, Shad. pic.twitter.com/JaX6Ebk9LF — NattieByNature (@NatbyNature) May 20, 2020

"Don’t worry about being a big star, just focus on knowing your craft so you can be the best you can be, everything else will just fall into place" – Shad Gaspard pic.twitter.com/pui1Candmm — Brian Pillman Jr. (@FlyinBrianJr) May 20, 2020

I wrote this yesterday, for my personal Facebook. I was going to rewrite today, now that it is official, but I think my initial thoughts and feelings work best. #RIPShadGaspard pic.twitter.com/wRfT3UD8ay — Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) May 20, 2020

I will miss your smile and your giant hug

You made everyone feel happy and safe

You are The Ultimate Father#RIPSHAD pic.twitter.com/8NA69UG2HJ — Tommy Dreamer (@THETOMMYDREAMER) May 20, 2020

I guess I can stop holding on to this now, Rest in Power @Shadbeast pic.twitter.com/bEuEp17H5x — El Consigliere (@KennyKingPb2) May 20, 2020

The body of former WWE star Shad Gaspard found on a California beachhttps://t.co/mWZfSHQXw7 we can mourn the hero the father the “beast” my friend — Tyrus (@PlanetTyrus) May 20, 2020

I remember when I first met you in @ovwwrestling and you would always call me Superman.

But you are Superman @shadbeast13

The way you’d greet all your friends with the biggest bear hugs, smiles, and laughs. pic.twitter.com/Dn8H4EsI6X — Chris Masters (@ChrisAdonis) May 20, 2020