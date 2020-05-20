wrestling / News

Wrestlers React To The Passing of Shad Gaspard: Triple H, Natalya, Brian Pillman Jr., More

May 20, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Shad Gaspard

After the tragic news that the body of Shad Gaspard body was found this morning, several wrestlers have taken to social media to comment on his death.

Triple H wrote: “I join fans around the world as we remember Shad Gaspard as a beloved performer and a caring father. In absolutely tragic circumstances, please keep his loved ones in your thoughts.

You can see the reactions of Natalya, Brian Pillman Jr., Lance Storm and others below.

