Wrestlers React To WWE Releases Of Luke Harper, the Ascension and Sin Cara
As we reported yesterday, WWE finally gave Luke Harper and Sin Cara their releases, while also letting go Viktor and Konnor of The Ascension. Several wrestlers have reacted to the news on social media including Dolph Ziggler, Rusev and more.
Thank you, brothers pic.twitter.com/XDEDv3Amn5
— Nic Nemeth (@HEELZiggler) December 9, 2019
cheers to all of my brothers who moved on from New York, today! It was a pleasure sharing the ring with them. they love this sport, as all of us fans do & I know they will make exemplary additions to your show or locker room. Can’t wait to see what’s next
— Nic Nemeth (@HEELZiggler) December 9, 2019
Same..🙏🏼 https://t.co/JEqaK9yjPR
— KALISTO (manny) (@KalistoWWE) December 9, 2019
Gonna miss these brothers. @SinCaraWWE @LukeHarperWWE @KonnorWWE @ViktorRiseWWE pic.twitter.com/aSLVEyc6h4
— Matt Cardona (@ZackRyder) December 8, 2019
❤️
— Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) December 8, 2019
Mucho éxito carnal!
— Raül Mendöza °The Prestige° (@RaulMendozaWWE) December 8, 2019
Since developmental i have always looked up to @KonnorWWE and @ViktorRiseWWE . Amazing people with amazing abilities. Thank you
— Rusev (@RusevBUL) December 9, 2019
Gonna miss those 4 guys @KonnorWWE @ViktorRiseWWE @SinCaraWWE @LukeHarperWWE
Good luck to all of you!!
— TJ Wilson (@TJWilson) December 8, 2019
Best wishes to @LukeHarperWWE. Saved me from a broken neck. pic.twitter.com/KyajOKwUOa
— Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) December 9, 2019
