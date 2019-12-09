Wrestlers React To WWE Releases Of Luke Harper, the Ascension and Sin Cara

As we reported yesterday, WWE finally gave Luke Harper and Sin Cara their releases, while also letting go Viktor and Konnor of The Ascension. Several wrestlers have reacted to the news on social media including Dolph Ziggler, Rusev and more.

cheers to all of my brothers who moved on from New York, today! It was a pleasure sharing the ring with them. they love this sport, as all of us fans do & I know they will make exemplary additions to your show or locker room. Can’t wait to see what’s next — Nic Nemeth (@HEELZiggler) December 9, 2019

❤️ — Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) December 8, 2019

Mucho éxito carnal! — Raül Mendöza °The Prestige° (@RaulMendozaWWE) December 8, 2019

Since developmental i have always looked up to @KonnorWWE and @ViktorRiseWWE . Amazing people with amazing abilities. Thank you — Rusev (@RusevBUL) December 9, 2019