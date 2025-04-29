– As previously reported, WWE and Netflix recently debuted a trailer for the upcoming docuseries, WWE: Unreal, which is going to lift the curtain on the WWE creative process. The recent trailer also revealed an alternate plan for the WrestleMania 41 card, with different matchups planned for Night 1. Fightful Select has more details on the white board with the alternative WrestleMania 41 lineup, including wrestlers who only learned about their proposed matchups for the premium live event after watching the recently released trailer

The whiteboard looks to have been set up in the winter months for WWE. According to Fightful, multiple talents said that they heard rumors about their matches, some of which came to fruition. However, the report also notes that some of the talents revealed that they were never approached with their originally planned matchups.

Additionally, the report states that multiple WWE Superstars on the whiteboard said they found out about their previously scheduled matchup from watching the show’s Netflix trailer. This includes the wrestlers who didn’t make it onto the card but were listed in a matchup on the whiteboard at one point. Jade Cargill vs. Nia Jax is one of the alternate matchups on the whiteboard, and Nia Jax did not compete at the premium live event. Instead, Jade Cargill faced Naomi on Night 1.

Another alternate matchup on the card was Dominik Mysterio vs. Bad Bunny. Mysterio ended up competing in the Fatal 4-Way matchup for the Intercontinental Title on Night 2. Bad Bunny was not on the card. Also listed was Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley. Both women ended up competing in a Triple Threat Match along with Iyo Sky on Night 2. Also on Night 2, Drew McIntyre faced Damian Priest. The whiteboard matchup listed McIntyre vs. Bron Breakker.

Lastly, The Judgment Day vs. The Wyatt Sicks was also listed. Judgment Day members Finn Balor and Mysterio competed in the aforementioned Fatal 4-Way. Carlito and The Wyatt Sicks did not make it onto the card.

Additionally, Fightful reports that many sources within WWE were surprised that Asuka’s name was on the whiteboard, as her making it back in time for WrestleMania was said to be “very ambitious.”