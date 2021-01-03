Wrestlers Reportedly Not Surprised By Vince McMahon Not Meeting With Zelina Vega Following Her Firing

Fightful Select reports that several wrestlers who were interviewed after WWE fired Zelina Vega back in November said they weren’t surprised Vince McMahon didn’t want to meet with her after her release. It was reported at the time that she requested the meeting when she was informed of her release, but McMahon wouldn’t agree to it.

The report says it got stories from ‘virtually everyone’ they asked about planned meetings with McMahon being delayed for weeks. Others mentioned that they’d have to wait by his office for an hour at a time just to talk to him. One wrestler said that it didn’t give them a lot of confidence that Vega couldn’t get a meeting even though she had a concern over a ‘hot button issue’, and was then fired.

A wrestler from RAW noted there has been a change in the last nine months, as WWE went from not letting unhappy wrestlers go, then released talent with “upside”, then fired people with issues.