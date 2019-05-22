Wrestlers Set Up GoFundMe For Ashley Massaro’s Daughter

Several women who worked with Ashley Massaro have set up a GoFundMe campaign to help her daughter Alexa continue with her education after her mother passed away last week. You can contribute to the campaign here.

The campaign reads: “We, the Squared Circle Sisters who had the amazing honor of working with Ashley Massaro in the WWE, have come together to honor Ashley’s memory – and to create light and hope in the wake of tragedy. We all knew and loved Ashley and her beautiful spirit. Her smile radiated the entire locker room and arenas everywhere. We also got to know Ashley’s incredible daughter Alexa. As our way to show Lexi she is not alone, we have started this gofundme campaign to unite us all and show Lexi and her family our love. Every dollar raised will go into an official New York State 529 college savings plan (technical schools, vocational schools and career colleges all included) to provide for Lexi’s continued education – which would have made Ashley so happy. We invite you to please watch the video we put together & join us by contributing to the cause. Let’s keep Ashley’s memory alive now and forever!! Ashley, thank you for touching our souls and being you! Lexi, please stay strong and know you can reach out to any of us for support! YOU ARE NOT ALONE! WE LOVE YOU!! – Your Squared Circle Sisters”

Hey everyone all of us girls, our sisters of wrestling, have set up a gofundme account for @ashleymassaro11 ‘s daughter Lexi. Please spread the word and consider donating ❤️❤️ https://t.co/sCqStluY5Y — Gail Kim-Irvine (@gailkimITSME) May 22, 2019

The amazing women who worked with Ashley Massaro in @WWE have set up a fund for her daughter’s education. Please consider donating or sharing through RTs.https://t.co/ZIKCJTACfI — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) May 22, 2019

It was revealed yesterday that Massaro’s death was a suicide.

If you are having thoughts of suicide or self-harm, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.