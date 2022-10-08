Wrestlers Show Support For Nick Gage Ahead of Tonight’s GCW Match With Jon Moxley

Nick Gage will put his wrestling career on the line at tonight’s GCW Fight Club 2022 against Jon Moxley. If Gage cannot beat Moxley for the GCW World title, he will retire. Ahead of the match, several wrestlers took to Twitter to show support for him.

Alex Zayne wrote: “Nick Gage has always been, and will always be, one of the best people I’ve had the pleasure of sharing a locker room with. Tonight could be his last match and I’ll be biting nails hoping to see him get this W. Thank you Nick. Kill this shit. LFG. MDK ALL F’N DAY #GCWFightClub”

You can see similar posts below.

Nick, no matter what happens you will always be the 👑 of this. Thank you for being so kind in the locker room, so scary in the ring, and sharing your knowledge with a 14 year old kid from the Midwest. Now go show Mox you’re not done and get that title back. MDK ALL F’N DAY! pic.twitter.com/1MNI9GGEo2 — Billie Starkz (@BillieStarkz) October 7, 2022