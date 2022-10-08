wrestling / News

Wrestlers Show Support For Nick Gage Ahead of Tonight’s GCW Match With Jon Moxley

October 8, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Nick Gage The WRLD On GCW Image Credit: GCW

Nick Gage will put his wrestling career on the line at tonight’s GCW Fight Club 2022 against Jon Moxley. If Gage cannot beat Moxley for the GCW World title, he will retire. Ahead of the match, several wrestlers took to Twitter to show support for him.

Alex Zayne wrote: “Nick Gage has always been, and will always be, one of the best people I’ve had the pleasure of sharing a locker room with. Tonight could be his last match and I’ll be biting nails hoping to see him get this W. Thank you Nick. Kill this shit. LFG. MDK ALL F’N DAY #GCWFightClub

You can see similar posts below.

