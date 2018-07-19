wrestling / News
WWE News: Wrestlers Support Titus O’Neil After Hogan Statement, Goldberg Issues Challenge To Video Game World
– As we previously reported, Titus O’Neil issued a statement about Hulk Hogan’s reinstatement to the Hall of Fame and his apology to the WWE roster. Since then the wrestling world has come out with support on social media.
I ❤️ @TitusONeilWWE
— Finn Bálor forEVERYone (@FinnBalor) July 18, 2018
👊 #Respect
— Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) July 18, 2018
🧡💙🧡💙🧡💙 https://t.co/BLvRbI74D7
— Brian Myers (@TheCurtHawkins) July 19, 2018
❤️
— $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) July 18, 2018
Great stuff, big fella! 🙏 https://t.co/Msb0KcC8i2
— Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) July 19, 2018
As always @TitusONeilWWE my friend, you are a beacon of respect. https://t.co/C15z6QoU4A
— Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) July 18, 2018
– Goldberg has posted a video sending a challenge to parents of children who play video games, called the #100100100 Challenge: 100 push-ups, 100 sit-ups and 100 punches gets 20 minutes in front of the screen.
#100100100Challenge has begun!! I CHALLENGE EVERYONE TO BE A LEADER AND MAKE A DIFFERENCE!! For all of you who are obsessed with the video game craze, or have children who are, I’m talking to YOU!! I learned this routine early on and I’m quite grateful to share it with you all. You’re kids will hate you at first…… but the payoff for all involved is worth it. Spread the word and make the world a better place. Turn a negative action into a positive outcome!! IT’S ON YOU!!! Worst thing that could happen is you’ll have a kid that is more fit and self confident…Please don’t drop the ball! ***VARY THE EXERCISES TO FOCUS ON OTHER AREAS AND BREAK UP THE MONOTONY*** set your own exercises and the proper reward time ( I feel 20-30 minutes is MORE than fair as a reward) #100100100Challenge Remember…. 100 reps of 1 exercise, and so on until 300 reps are accomplished. #whosnext #yourenext #everyoneisnext @wwe #situps #pushups #punches #squats #kicks #pullups #knees #medicineball #godawgs @ronintactics @grantgust @getedge @chopper_chi @americantopteam @steveaustinbsr @c.t.ali.fletcher @georgiafootball @ufc @razorob @roynelsonmma @ricoverhoeven @mikeohearn @camacho100 @dc_mma @samgreco_k1 @sootyordpalung @robinvanroosmalen @simonmarcusno1 @warrensapp @jimmypedrousa @jimkelly1212 @richardwilk @renzograciebjj @cody_nolove @54urlacher @urijahfaber @kurtbusch @nascar @roncapps28 @brandonthetruthvera @dermonttidawson @davidarquette @knockoutcancer @motorator @carcastshow @glorykickboxing @chrisdaughtry @dodgeofficial @hectorlombard @hollyholm @madmike.123 @aenetworks @padres @rondarousey @syrius2 @therealherschel34 @vinceyoung10 @rodrigodefensivetactics @msthegunslinger @richardwilk @justintimberlake @kingjames @history @pedrocamberos_123 @robertoberst @edison.eagles.football #spreadtheword •••••POST SOME VIDS OF YOUR KIDS ! ……AND PARENTS JOIN IN!••••• #bethesolution @usarmy @usnavy #airforce @marines