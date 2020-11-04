WrestleTakesMania: AEW Full Gear Preview, Raw Review, No-Stakes Survivor Series

Joe Martel and Eric Mutter are back with the latest WrestleTakesMania to share their thoughts on this week’s average-at-best Raw, preview AEW Full Gear, discuss the new ROH Pure Champion and “Who Shot John E. Bravo?” on Impact, plus more.

0:49: Raw was a slight improvement, but average at best

6:10: The crowded WWE Title picture feeling oddly fresh

8:10: The Reinvention of John Morrison/Mundo/Impact

14:55: The mess that is Raw’s Women’s Division

15:46: Missing the Shayna Baszler from six months ago and Nia Jax sucks

19:56: Charlotte Flair might be coming to save Team Raw against Smackdown

21:16: The state of Rhea Ripley in WWE

22:28: This week’s Retribution antics on Raw

25:40: The letdown of a Survivor Series without stakes

27:15: Tucker getting no follow-up to his feud with Otis

28:18: Smackdown being on a roll with Roman’s Reigns’ heel run and Sasha vs. Bayley

33:55: Preview for this weekend’s AEW Full Gear and hype for Dynamite

47:00: ROH crowns a perfect choice for new Pure Champion in Jonathan Gresham

48:10: Impact: Who Shot John E. Bravo?

50:50: Wishing Kylie Rae the best after her retirement

55:25: AAA Drive-In Spectacular

