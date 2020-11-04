wrestling / News
WrestleTakesMania: AEW Full Gear Preview, Raw Review, No-Stakes Survivor Series
Joe Martel and Eric Mutter are back with the latest WrestleTakesMania to share their thoughts on this week’s average-at-best Raw, preview AEW Full Gear, discuss the new ROH Pure Champion and “Who Shot John E. Bravo?” on Impact, plus more.
0:49: Raw was a slight improvement, but average at best
6:10: The crowded WWE Title picture feeling oddly fresh
8:10: The Reinvention of John Morrison/Mundo/Impact
14:55: The mess that is Raw’s Women’s Division
15:46: Missing the Shayna Baszler from six months ago and Nia Jax sucks
19:56: Charlotte Flair might be coming to save Team Raw against Smackdown
21:16: The state of Rhea Ripley in WWE
22:28: This week’s Retribution antics on Raw
25:40: The letdown of a Survivor Series without stakes
27:15: Tucker getting no follow-up to his feud with Otis
28:18: Smackdown being on a roll with Roman’s Reigns’ heel run and Sasha vs. Bayley
33:55: Preview for this weekend’s AEW Full Gear and hype for Dynamite
47:00: ROH crowns a perfect choice for new Pure Champion in Jonathan Gresham
48:10: Impact: Who Shot John E. Bravo?
50:50: Wishing Kylie Rae the best after her retirement
55:25: AAA Drive-In Spectacular
