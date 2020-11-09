WrestleTakesMania: AEW Full Gear Review, Thoughts on Moxley vs. Kingston, AEW Dynamite Hype

Joe Martel and Eric Mutter are back with the latest WrestleTakesMania, providing their thoughts on AEW Full Gear! The duo talk about the Jon Moxley vs. Eddie Kingston main event, what hurt the Elite Deletion match, why they have big differences in opinion about the AEW Tag Team Championship match and more.

1:47 – AEW’s wide variety of styles, and how it suits Eric more than it suits Joe’s tastes.

4:00 – Buy In and the potential for the AEW women’s division

12:40 – Performances that translate to the home audience – AEW wrestlers love working for AEW, and it shows

14:00 – Don Callis and commentary discussion; Omega vs Page review

19:40 – Orange Cassidy vs John Silver review; rant about comedy wrestling; match length discussion

24:30 – Cody RHODES is a star, and so is Darby Allin

32:35 – Referee inconsistency part 1; Shida is a beast and Nyla might be turning face?

38:20 – Ref inconsistency part 2; Eric loved the Tag title match, while Joe hated it

47:00 – Elite Deletion went too long

48:40 – Joe’s true story about drinking and Roman Candle fireworks

50:55 – Jericho vs MJF review; show slowed down; Ref inconsistency part 3

53:00 – Classic Street Fight match discussion; Mox vs Kingston review, which both Joe and Eric loved

1:04:45 – AEW peaks and valleys; discussion about styles and preferences based on eras

1:10:45 – Dynamite Hype

1:12:35 – Joe sings the wrong song

Don’t forget to subscribe to 411 on YouTube here. You can hit the notification bell to be notified whenever we put a new video up including new episodes of Dissecting Dynamite, My Big Break With Gerry Strauss, WrestleTakesMania, the 411 on Wrestling Podcast, the 411 Interviews Podcast, the latest movie trailers and clips, plus more!