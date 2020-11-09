wrestling / Columns
WrestleTakesMania: AEW Full Gear Review, Thoughts on Moxley vs. Kingston, AEW Dynamite Hype
Joe Martel and Eric Mutter are back with the latest WrestleTakesMania, providing their thoughts on AEW Full Gear! The duo talk about the Jon Moxley vs. Eddie Kingston main event, what hurt the Elite Deletion match, why they have big differences in opinion about the AEW Tag Team Championship match and more.
1:47 – AEW’s wide variety of styles, and how it suits Eric more than it suits Joe’s tastes.
4:00 – Buy In and the potential for the AEW women’s division
12:40 – Performances that translate to the home audience – AEW wrestlers love working for AEW, and it shows
14:00 – Don Callis and commentary discussion; Omega vs Page review
19:40 – Orange Cassidy vs John Silver review; rant about comedy wrestling; match length discussion
24:30 – Cody RHODES is a star, and so is Darby Allin
32:35 – Referee inconsistency part 1; Shida is a beast and Nyla might be turning face?
38:20 – Ref inconsistency part 2; Eric loved the Tag title match, while Joe hated it
47:00 – Elite Deletion went too long
48:40 – Joe’s true story about drinking and Roman Candle fireworks
50:55 – Jericho vs MJF review; show slowed down; Ref inconsistency part 3
53:00 – Classic Street Fight match discussion; Mox vs Kingston review, which both Joe and Eric loved
1:04:45 – AEW peaks and valleys; discussion about styles and preferences based on eras
1:10:45 – Dynamite Hype
1:12:35 – Joe sings the wrong song
