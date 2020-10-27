WrestleTakesMania: Hell in a Cell and Raw Review, AEW Dynamite Hype, More

Joe Martel and Eric Mutter are back with the latest WrestleTakesMania to share their thoughts on Hell in a Cell and this week’s Raw, preview Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite and Halloween Havoc, discuss Marvel’s new partnership with AAA and more. You can see the full video below.

0:00: Intro

1:30: The success of WWE’s Hell in a Cell

3:45: Why R-Truth is destined for the WWE Hall of Fame

7:28: Why Retribution sucks and if Mustafa Ali’s promos are almost saving the group

9:05: The high school drama of Roman Reigns vs Jey Uso

15:50: Thoughts on Miz vs Otis for the Money in the Bank briefcase

19:00: Sasha Banks vs. Bayley: the women steal the show

22:50: Retribution sucks in the US Title match, and Hurt Business does NOT suck at all

25:55: Drew McIntyre vs Randy Orton and how Randy as champ won’t help Raw

31:59: Why this week’s Raw sucked

33:10: Survivor Series: Brand Battle Nonsense (but will Bianca or Charlotte be the star?)

39:00: Preview for this week’s AEW Dynamite & AEW World Title Eliminator

43:05: Retribution sucks more and more

45:15: Preview for NXT Halloween Havoc

53:08: AAA teaming with Marvel for new characters to debut at TripleMania

57:28: The success of the ROH Pure Tournament, previewing the finals

