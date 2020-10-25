wrestling / Columns

WrestleTakesMania: Impact Bound For Glory Review, Hell in a Cell Preview

October 25, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Su Yung Bound For Glory

Joe Martel and Eric Sutter are back with the latest WrestleTakesMania to discuss Saturday night’s Bound For Glory PPV and why they were disappointed with the show, the good and bad of the PPV, a preview for WWE Hell in a Cell, and more. You can see the full video below.

00:00: Intro
01:50: Memorable wrestling events we’ve attended (Dynamite Debut, Montreal Screwjob, more)
04:20: Being positive about Impact
05:50: Why we were disappointed with Bound for Glory
08:05: Thoughts on The Rock appearing to induct Ken Shamrock into Impact Hall of Fame
10:20: Thoughts on the X Division Six-Man Scramble
13:10: The lack of atmosphere in the Impact Zone
14:32: Technical issues taking place during the show
15:52: Criticism of Josh Matthews’ performance as an announcer
19:55: Thoughts on the Call Your Shot Gauntlet Match
28:15: Will Sami Callihan end up going to AEW?
31:15: Thoughts on EC3’s cinematic match with Moose
35:23: Joe forgets that Ken Shamrock vs Eddie Edwards even happened
36:20: The confusion of the Four-Way Tag Team Championship match
41:14: Kylie Rae ends up MIA at Bound For Glory
48:10: Why the Main event was the best match of the night
52:30: The genius of the Rich Swann neck injury angle
57:50: Not being hyped for WWE Hell in a Cell
1:04:48: Eric’s top 3 television shows

