WrestleTakesMania: Impact Bound For Glory Review, Hell in a Cell Preview

Joe Martel and Eric Sutter are back with the latest WrestleTakesMania to discuss Saturday night’s Bound For Glory PPV and why they were disappointed with the show, the good and bad of the PPV, a preview for WWE Hell in a Cell, and more. You can see the full video below.

00:00: Intro

01:50: Memorable wrestling events we’ve attended (Dynamite Debut, Montreal Screwjob, more)

04:20: Being positive about Impact

05:50: Why we were disappointed with Bound for Glory

08:05: Thoughts on The Rock appearing to induct Ken Shamrock into Impact Hall of Fame

10:20: Thoughts on the X Division Six-Man Scramble

13:10: The lack of atmosphere in the Impact Zone

14:32: Technical issues taking place during the show

15:52: Criticism of Josh Matthews’ performance as an announcer

19:55: Thoughts on the Call Your Shot Gauntlet Match

28:15: Will Sami Callihan end up going to AEW?

31:15: Thoughts on EC3’s cinematic match with Moose

35:23: Joe forgets that Ken Shamrock vs Eddie Edwards even happened

36:20: The confusion of the Four-Way Tag Team Championship match

41:14: Kylie Rae ends up MIA at Bound For Glory

48:10: Why the Main event was the best match of the night

52:30: The genius of the Rich Swann neck injury angle

57:50: Not being hyped for WWE Hell in a Cell

1:04:48: Eric’s top 3 television shows

