WrestleTakesMania: Raw Review, AEW Games’ Announcement, Dynamite Hype

Joe Martel and Eric Mutter are back with the latest WrestleTakesMania as they review this week’s Raw, look at the astounding number of WWE groups broken up this year, discuss AEW’s new video games, preview this week’s AEW Dynamite, discuss MLW’s Restart and more.

0:00 – Introduction

3:50 – Initial thoughts on Raw, Mustafa Ali vs. Ricochet praise

9:04 – The roster disappearing act in WWE

10:17 – Raw’s lack of excitement, more of the roster disappearing act

13:20 – Smackdown being down to one winning storyline, the end of Sasha vs. Bayley

18:00 – The emptiness of Survivor Series 2020, suggestions to add stakes to the show

25:30 – WWE tag teams and stables broken up in 2020 (17!!!)

38:45 – AEW Games’ big announcement

43:10 – AEW Dynamite preview, breaking down of the card

51:26 – Praise for The Butcher and the Blade

53:35 – MLW moving to Wednesday as of The Restart, card preview

54:46 – Hart Dynasty to AEW?

