WrestleTakesMania: WWE Raw Review, Bound For Glory Preview, Smackdown & Dynamite Thoughts, More
On the first episode of 411’s WrestleTakesMania, Joe Martel and Eric Mutter discuss everything going on in the world of wrestling including recapping this week’s disappointing Raw, discussing the positives of Smackdown, the excitement for Bound for Glory and Dynamite, and some coverage of the tragic death of Principe Aereo in Mexico. You can see the full video below.
0:00: Intro
5:16: Raw
28:35: Smackdown
38:18: Impact and Bound for Glory
45:52: Hell in a Cell
47:49: AEW Dynamite
49:52: NXT and Velveteen Dream awkwardness
53:40: Principe Aereo
57:56: Drive In Shows
