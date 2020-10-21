WrestleTakesMania: WWE Raw Review, Bound For Glory Preview, Smackdown & Dynamite Thoughts, More

On the first episode of 411’s WrestleTakesMania, Joe Martel and Eric Mutter discuss everything going on in the world of wrestling including recapping this week’s disappointing Raw, discussing the positives of Smackdown, the excitement for Bound for Glory and Dynamite, and some coverage of the tragic death of Principe Aereo in Mexico. You can see the full video below.

0:00: Intro

5:16: Raw

28:35: Smackdown

38:18: Impact and Bound for Glory

45:52: Hell in a Cell

47:49: AEW Dynamite

49:52: NXT and Velveteen Dream awkwardness

53:40: Principe Aereo

57:56: Drive In Shows

