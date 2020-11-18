WrestleTakesMania: Zelina Vega’s Release, Raw Review, Drew McIntyre’s Title Win, More

Joe Martel and Eric Mutter are back with the latest WrestleTakesMania as they discuss Zelina Vega’s WWE release and what the consequences may be for WWE, review this week’s Raw, weigh in on Drew McIntyre’s win and Chelsea Green’s injury, preview AEW Dynamite and more.

3:05: Zelina Vega’s WWE release, political pushback to Vince’s actions

14:50: Aleister Black’s potential – going to AEW?

19:19: Vega being fired while stars accused of abuse are still there

25:00: Raw thoughts – Booking main event in advance = ratings?

29:10: Drew McIntyre is now champion and WWE is booking shows last-minute around the last-minute Draft

31:15: Fiend vs. The Miz being awful, Bray Wyatt’s strengths and weaknesses, why WWE should book him like Undertaker circa 91-96

36:45: The women’s Survivor Series match is a mess; Bianca to squash Raw

38:05: Chelsea Green being injured; wrestlers needing reps to stay injury-free, wrestlers being kept off TV

39:58: WWE needs a women’s show like 205 Live

43:25: Survivor Series “hype,” the matches not having any stories

45:19: Moxley vs. Omega for the AEW Title airing on free TV

52:00: AEW Dynamite preview and card breakdown

55:20: MLW’s Restart preview

57:10: Impact contracts coming to an end at end of year; where will we see Ethan Page, Sami Callahan or Taya Valkyrie?

1:04:10: WWE Smackdown preview, Seth Rollins taking time off

Don’t forget to subscribe to 411 on YouTube here. You can hit the notification bell to be notified whenever we put a new video up including new episodes of Dissecting Dynamite, My Big Break With Gerry Strauss, WrestleTakesMania, the 411 on Wrestling Podcast, the 411 Interviews Podcast, the latest movie trailers and clips, plus more!