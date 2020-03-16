wrestling / News
WrestleTalk Showcase Presents: No Fans Monday! Will Ospreay vs. Bea Priestley And More! (Video)
March 16, 2020 | Posted by
– Watch live wrestling presented by WrestleTalk. The main event features Bea Priestley taking on Will Ospreay. David Starr is also in action.
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross on Why He Liked the WrestleMania 16 Main Event, Why Stephanie McMahon Was a Better Heel Than Shane
- Ken Shamrock On The Rock Bleeding In Their WrestleMania 14 Match, Not Using Blood Capsules in the Attitude Era
- Tom Prichard Explains Why He’s Not a Huge Fan of Intergender Wrestling, His Issues With the Wrestling Style of AEW
- Cody Says ‘We Shouldn’t Hold Back’ When Asked If There Will Be Audience At AEW Dynamite