Wrestling Alum, Author-Illustrator Ted Lewin Passes Away

Ted Lewin, an award-winning author and illustrator who had a 25-year stint in professional wrestling, has passed away. Publishers Weekly reports that Lewin passed on Tuesday at the age of 86.

Lewin is best known for his work as an illustrator, with over 200 books featuring his art. In order to put himself through art school, he worked as a professional wrestler and wrestled in the WWWF from 1963 through 1968. In addition to his work in the Northeast, he did some work for Big Time Wrestling out of Michigan and in the area of Houston.

Lewin’s last match was in 1980 against Johnny Rodz in a WWF show in Brooklyn. He eventually wrote a memoir of his time in the industry, I Was a Teenaged Professional Wrestler, in 1993. He received the Art Abrams Lifetime Achievement Award in 2001 from the Cauliflower Alley Club.

