Wrestling Documentary Filmmaker Kenny Johnson Reveals He Turned Down Offers From WWE
– Wrestling documentary filmmaker Kenny Johnson shared a series of posts on Twitter this week, revealing that he actually turned down multiple offers by WWE to work in NXT. Ultimately, he turned WWE down. He shared his story in light of the recent cuts by WWE to the NXT and Performance Center talent, roster, staff, and personnel. Johnson stated the following:
I haven’t really spoken about this publicly. But with all these recent releases/firings, it really got me thinking and feeling for all involved. In 2019 & 2020 I was contacted by the WWE. They wanted me to move down to Orlando and work at NXT. I turned them down twice…
I can’t speak to everyone’s experience with them. But they pretty much wanted me to drop everything and move down ASAP. It would have been a lot to sell my house. My wife would have to leave her job as a special ed teacher. The pay was okay and the hours seemed long…
So I said no. I kind of bet on myself and my own creative freedom. It really sucks to see so many people and their families essentially lose a source of income at any random moment.
I really didn’t like the WWE’s attitude of ‘It’s a privilege to work for us.’ That may have not been everyone’s experience with them. But it kind of felt that way to me. So no. In my opinion – WE are doing YOU a favor when we work for your company…
And I don’t know all the details. I can only speak to what I experienced. It may be a great place to work. Some people may love it. But right now, it’s not for me.
I also think we should celebrate all the creative people that have worked for them. Because there are so many talented people out there that deserve the praise.
And to clarify. It was terrifying saying no to them. To be honest, it’s scary to turn down any opportunity. I am for sure the coward in this situation.
It’s true. I did nothing. And stayed where I was.
Cuts to WWE NXT this week included William Regal, Samoa Joe, Brian “Road Dogg” James, Timothy Thatcher, Danny Burch, among others.
