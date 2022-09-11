Wrestling Fans Troll Mindy’s Bakery In Chicago With Reviews Mentioning AEW or CM Punk

Following AEW All Out last week, Mindy’s Bakery in Chicago got some unexpected publicity when CM Punk ate a muffin from there during his infamous media scrum. He plugged them by name, noting they were closed on Mondays and Tuesdays, in between burying Scott Colton and taking shots at the AEW EVPs and Hangman Page. Now, Fightful reports that wrestling fans have been trolling the bakery’s Google page with reviews that mention Punk and AEW. You can find examples below:

* So good that I’d be willing to get suspended from work for them!

* Great place. You don’t have to be an overpaid, over-the-hill wrestler with little man syndrome to be able to afford the delicious muffins.

* I personally love the taste of Mindy’s, but I heard ace steel prefers the taste of Kenny Omega.

* The muffins were really great and delicious. I can say that this product is the best in the world, but that doesn’t mean that I will be able to main event wrestlemania by eating this.

* Eating cupcakes from here beats eating chairs any day of the week.

* Perfect for people that aren’t here to go into business for themselves, and those that hate Scott Colton. Sidenote: please deliver to NY! Mindy’s for life!

* I would punch a evp at my job for one of there [sic] muffins.

* Amazing world class muffins. Very useful during press conferences. Not recommended for empty headed cowboys. Be cautious with eating, too much and you might assault your coworkers.

* The muffins are so good that my friend started biting the people around him after we had eaten them all. They’re the “Best in the world”.

* Kicked down the door to get in line for these muffins. The first bite tasted a little Alpha-y and I prefer my muffins baked with Omega vitamins but overall I’d throw a chair at someone to steel a place in line for this things, they’re the Best In The World! Could’ve done without the barking dog in the corner but thankfully my buddy, Kenny, said something to his owner. Final rating – 9.5 out of 10 leg slaps

* I would have given them 6 stars if they were in the Tokyo Dome. The best pastries to enjoy before important meetings with the EVP’s.

* Even though I have a joint bank account with my mother, I go to this place every day except of course Monday and Tuesday. I have every receipt. I have every invoice.

* Look in my eyes, what do you see? Muffins from Mindys bakery. I know you’re hungry, hungry for sweets. Pastries so good you can fight The Elite.

* Yeah this place is great but let me tell you about Scott Colton.