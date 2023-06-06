wrestling / News
Wrestling FAST Streaming Platform WREMIX To Launch This Month
The first all-wrestling free-ad supported TV is launching later this month in WREMIX. WREMIX announced on Tuesday that it is set to launch on June 19th and will start with over 500 hours of content including DEFY, ULTRA, and ENJOY.
The service will launch with the premiere of DEFY: Your Nightmare on June 22nd. You can see the full announcement below:
WREMIX LAUNCHES AS THE WORLD’S FIRST PRO WRESTLING FAST PLATFORM
Experience the World Premiere of ‘DEFY: Your Nightmare’ on June 22 and Unlimited Access to Top-Tier Wrestling Content on WREMIX, Powered by Streamstak.
Get ready to embark on an adrenaline-fueled journey into the heart of professional wrestling as WREMIX launches with the highly anticipated world premiere of “DEFY: Your Nightmare” on Thursday, June 22 at 5 p.m (PT)/8 p.m. (ET). Witness prodigy NICK WAYNE defend his DEFY Championship against New Japan Pro Wrestling’s KENTA streaming exclusively for FREE at wremix.tv.
Powered by Streamstak, a new video platform dedicated to creating live and on-demand experiences that cater to fans, WREMIX (pronounced REE-mix) is the world’s first all-wrestling Free-Ad Supported TV (FAST) platform. With top-tier action from around the pro wrestling landscape, WREMIX takes the catchphrase “Where We Watch Wrestling” to a new level by offering an unparalleled experience for wrestling enthusiasts without needing paid subscriptions.
With an impressive lineup of brands including DEFY, ULTRA, and ENJOY, WREMIX showcases more than 500 hours of gripping wrestling content, providing fans with unlimited access to their favorite matches, unforgettable storylines, and legendary moments, with an exciting upcoming schedule of world premiere and live events.
Don’t miss out on this monumental occasion – visit wremix.tv to watch “DEFY: Your Nightmare” on Thursday, June 22, at 5 p.m. (PT)/8 p.m. (ET).
