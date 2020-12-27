wrestling / News

Wrestling Industry Mourns Brodie Lee: Stars From AEW, WWE, ROH And More React

December 26, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Brodie Lee Dustin Rhodes AEW All Out

After the sudden and shocking news that AEW star Mr. Brodie Lee had passed away at the age of 41, the wrestling world is reacting with heartfelt posts mourning the loss. You can see several below, from his fellow members of the AEW roster to wrestlers in companies such as ROH and WWE.

AEW’s Dustin Rhodes wrote: “Was a true honor every time we locked horns. You were a damn great man, husband and father. This stings. You will be sorely missed Jon. I will always remember out times together. #RIPBrodie #RIPJonHuber

Aleister Black in WWE added: “This is all a grotesque nightmare on a scale none of us can possibly comprehend, this year has done nothing but take and I think we are all empty, tired and drained. Sleep well my friend, thank you so much for the road trips and the advice through the years. You were golden.

Big E said: “I hope you all get to know someone like Jon. He was the biggest family man & someone who made me laugh daily. I’ll miss him every day for the rest of my life. I love you, Brodie, and I thank you so much for loving me.

You can see other similar reactions below.

