Wrestling Industry Mourns Brodie Lee: Stars From AEW, WWE, ROH And More React

After the sudden and shocking news that AEW star Mr. Brodie Lee had passed away at the age of 41, the wrestling world is reacting with heartfelt posts mourning the loss. You can see several below, from his fellow members of the AEW roster to wrestlers in companies such as ROH and WWE.

AEW’s Dustin Rhodes wrote: “Was a true honor every time we locked horns. You were a damn great man, husband and father. This stings. You will be sorely missed Jon. I will always remember out times together. #RIPBrodie #RIPJonHuber”

Aleister Black in WWE added: “This is all a grotesque nightmare on a scale none of us can possibly comprehend, this year has done nothing but take and I think we are all empty, tired and drained. Sleep well my friend, thank you so much for the road trips and the advice through the years. You were golden.”

Big E said: “I hope you all get to know someone like Jon. He was the biggest family man & someone who made me laugh daily. I’ll miss him every day for the rest of my life. I love you, Brodie, and I thank you so much for loving me.”

Absolutely heartbroken. Sending so much love to Brodie and his family. ❤️ — Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) December 27, 2020

It doesn’t feel real posting this… This is one of my favorite pictures that I’ve never posted. #RipBrodieLee pic.twitter.com/uuRC0w2mHD — Mr. Fun Size (@realmarkostunt) December 27, 2020

Jon was genuinely one of the best, honest and kindest man I've ever known. He was like that the very first day I met him back in 2007 and was like that the very last day I saw him. I will always only have good memories of him.

I love you man. RIP: Mr Brodie Lee pic.twitter.com/zvCkN9STFs — Stu Grayson of Dark Order (@stu_dos) December 27, 2020

I don’t know how to feel. I’m so heartbroken. Thinking about his wife and children who he loved so much. He was such a great man and helped me more than I could’ve asked for. He will be missed terribly..

#99 — Anna Jay (@annajay___) December 27, 2020

My prayers are heavy for the passing of @ThisBrodieLee! My heart is incredibly sad for Amanda and his sweet boys! Rest in Gods grace Jon🙏🏻 — Vickie Guerrero (@VickieGuerrero) December 27, 2020

I hope you all get to know someone like Jon. He was the biggest family man & someone who made me laugh daily. I’ll miss him every day for the rest of my life. I love you, Brodie, and I thank you so much for loving me. — Florida Man (@WWEBigE) December 27, 2020

Our hearts go out Jon’s family, friends and everyone at #AEW pic.twitter.com/KCoM7YfuVW — TSN Wrestling (@TSNWrestling) December 27, 2020

I can not thank you enough for all of your help and the advice you gave me for both wrestling and real life. I’m going to miss you so much. — Alex Reynolds (@YTAlexReynolds) December 27, 2020

Absolutely devastating. My heart goes out to his family and friends. #RipBrodieLee https://t.co/8zuDJaMTuc — Smart Mark Sterling (@SilverIntuition) December 27, 2020

Absolutely devastated.

Rest in Paradise to a beautiful, kind soul.💔 https://t.co/qfYpRYqFMf — ♥ Sonny Kiss ♥ (@SonnyKissXO) December 27, 2020

Although I never got to know you, I was always impressed by your size and wrestling ability. You had a presence and leadership in the lockerroom I will never forget… #RipBrodieLee — Brian Pillman (@FlyinBrianJr) December 27, 2020

I'm at a loss…. Prayers to his beloved ones…. This is heartbreaking. #RIPBrodieLee https://t.co/GwWKvyQkbw — Shanna シャナ (@Shannanjii) December 27, 2020

Tell your people you love them. Tomorrow is not guaranteed. My heart goes out to the Huber family.#RIPBrodieLee — Nick Aldis (@RealNickAldis) December 27, 2020

This is heartbreaking. I'm at a legit loss for words right now. Such a kind, talented dude. Absolutely one of a kind.. #RIPBrodieLee — Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) December 27, 2020

This is beyond terrible. Heartbreaking. The time I spend with Brodie, he was always such an absolutely amazing person. Love, prayers, and positive vibes to his family. I’m so sorry for you loss.#RIPBrodieLee https://t.co/HMbsUpk1MT — ₮ⱧɆ ĐⱤ₳₩ (@TheSamiCallihan) December 27, 2020

How rare it is for someone to touch as many people’s lives as this man did. #RIPbrodielee https://t.co/Qbmliadbz2 — Trisha Parker (@JordynneGrace) December 27, 2020

I loved EVERYTHING about Brodie. He was the fucking best person. Only thing I can say is I'll miss him. Thoughts and Prayers to his family. #RIPBrodieLee

💔 https://t.co/BMvHUsOk4H — Josh Alexander (@Walking_Weapon) December 27, 2020

One of the most heartbreaking things to have heard. Such a great man, it was such an honor to be a part of this family with him. He will be so dearly and greatly missed. #RIPBrodieLee https://t.co/Was7F59EJd — Kris Statlander (@callmekrisstat) December 27, 2020

I meet Jon one year ago in Jacksonville. Love the dude right away, I could tell instantly that he was a STAR and more importantly a really good man who loved his wife and kids. My heart breaks for his family & friends during this very difficult time. 🙏 #RipBrodieLee https://t.co/6pJrCE8pFj — taz (@OfficialTAZ) December 27, 2020

Brodie was one of the best humans I’ve ever met. We hit it off as soon as we met. He was an amazing performer, a mentor, but more importantly a dear friend. You will never be forgotten. Thank you for everything. #RIPBrodieLee https://t.co/3vbBo0K8bO — Pres10 (@Pres10Vance) December 27, 2020

One of the nicest people I ever had the pleasure of spending time with. Supportive, funny, humble and a wealth of knowledge, always willing to help the younger guys. Already so missed. All my love and prayers go out to his family. We’re all here for you 💔 #RIPBrodieLee https://t.co/E66bgEwP4j — Kip Sabian (@TheKipSabian) December 27, 2020

I don’t have the proper words right now but I do know that this dude will be missed by a lot of people. Always kind and respectful in my interactions with him. #RipBrodieLee https://t.co/FOeaD17eR3 — Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) December 27, 2020

This was my Bday, which I share with Doc. Brodie & Miro photobombed us & we all shared a great laugh. I’m shattered over Brodie’s passing. He was full of life with a wife & young children he loved. A devastating reminder of how fragile life is. Rest well, friend.#RIPBrodieLee pic.twitter.com/3p5BH18YIr — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) December 27, 2020