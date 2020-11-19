wrestling / News

Wrestling Industry Reacts to Jon Moxley and Renee Paquette’s Pregnancy Announcement

November 19, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
As noted, AEW World champion Jon Moxley casually announced that he and his wife, former WWE broadcaster Renee Paquette, were expecting their first child on last night’s Dynamite. Since the news was announced, a number of talents from across the wrestling industry have shared their congratulations for the couple, which you can see below.

As previously reported, Paquette revealed that she accidentally texted the news for Bayley first by accident rather than Jon Moxley.

