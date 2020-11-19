wrestling / News
Wrestling Industry Reacts to Jon Moxley and Renee Paquette’s Pregnancy Announcement
– As noted, AEW World champion Jon Moxley casually announced that he and his wife, former WWE broadcaster Renee Paquette, were expecting their first child on last night’s Dynamite. Since the news was announced, a number of talents from across the wrestling industry have shared their congratulations for the couple, which you can see below.
As previously reported, Paquette revealed that she accidentally texted the news for Bayley first by accident rather than Jon Moxley.
🥰MG!!!! I’m so excited for you guys!!! Oooooh!! Congratulations! Best thing ever in the whole world! Ahhhhh…. gushing 👶
— Mickie James~Aldis (@MickieJames) November 19, 2020
I’m soooo happy for you guys!
— NattieByNature (@NatbyNature) November 19, 2020
Congrats guys!
— Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) November 19, 2020
OMG congrats!!!!!!
— The Virtuosa (@DeonnaPurrazzo) November 19, 2020
Congratulations! A baaaaaby! 👶🏻 😍 I’m so happy for you!!!!
— $oCalVal (@SoCalValerie) November 19, 2020
Haha that’s fantastic! Congrats!!
— Sarah Schreiber (@sarahschreib) November 19, 2020
Wait till they squirt when you cough…🥛💦 pic.twitter.com/LukpCSIlh4
— Lacey Evans ~ WWE Superstar. karaoke champion 🎙 (@LaceyEvansWWE) November 19, 2020
also the random roast beef sandwich cravings make much more sense now 😂
— Cathy Kelley (@catherinekelley) November 19, 2020
I know #AEWDynamite has been off the air for thirty minutes, but how cool is it that @JonMoxley and @ReneePaquette announced their pregnancy in a wrestling promo? 🥰
Congrats you two!
— Aubrey Edwards 💗💜💙 (@RefAubrey) November 19, 2020
Congrats @ReneePaquette and @JonMoxley !!!! 🥳🥳🥳🥳 can’t wait to meet the little hybrid of you two wonderful humans!!! 🥰🥰🥰🥰 #AEWDynamite
— Brandi Rhodes (@TheBrandiRhodes) November 19, 2020
The chef of the year! Congrats my good sis 💙 https://t.co/UYlhnZmSov
— Wale (@Wale) November 19, 2020
