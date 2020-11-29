Wrestling Industry Shares Support for Jimmy Rave, GoFundMe Page Started

– As previously noted, former ROH and TNA star Jimmy Rave announced that he had to undergo an amputation on his left arm below the elbow due to an infection forcing his retirement from wrestling. A number of wrestlers, promotions, and talents from across the industry have shared their support for Rave on social media, including his former Rock N’ Rave Connection tag team partner in TNA, Lance Archer.

Rave’s former Embassy stablemate and tag partner in ROH, Alex Shelley, also chimed in. You can view their comments to Rave below.

Additionally, WWE Superstar Drew Gulak shared details on a GoFundMe page that has been started to help raise money for Rave’s medical bills and expenses.

On behalf of 411, we wish Jimmy Rave the best with his recovery and future.

Prayers brother. https://t.co/1G3zrjCk41 — The Murderhawk Monster Lance Archer (@LanceHoyt) November 29, 2020

This man truly sacrificed his body for pro wrestling. I can’t even begin to describe how special our times were together. I love you. https://t.co/6iGaLM9CTR — @Lx$ (@fakekinkade) November 29, 2020

Hey there, @TheJimmyRave has run into some crazy medical trouble. He's great so it would be awesome if you cound help out with his bills or share this fundraiser around! Thanks! https://t.co/UeMh27Dwyi — Drew Gulak (@DrewGulak) November 29, 2020

Hey guys, check this out for Jimmy please 👉 https://t.co/uAmZIk7vmq — 🇺🇸 TJ Perkins 🇵🇭 (@MegaTJP) November 29, 2020

Strength to you, Jimmy. Thank you for everything. Nothing can take away that you chased your dream and achieved success very few do. People still talk about your work from 15 years ago fondly and like it just happened. That is the ultimate compliment. https://t.co/5o3JMSLs5V — Gabe Sapolsky (@BookItGabe) November 29, 2020

I’ve always been a fan and always will. You’re the man, Jimmy!

Thank you for your time in the ring with me and always looking out for me and all of the boys and girls in the locker room. Stay strong 💚 https://t.co/Od4gkG7B3D pic.twitter.com/kZj1wXUHS2 — August Grey (@AugustGreyWWE) November 29, 2020

Peace and love my brother. Never really talked, but was honored to share a locker room with you. May the world bless you and your future #thankyoujimmyrave https://t.co/NGa9LAOVLr — Mikaze a.k.a Mr. Castle (@IamMikaze) November 29, 2020

I love u bro. Praying for u https://t.co/tYsGvs3hkl — Aj Gray (@RichHomieJuice) November 29, 2020

I love you Jimmy! Thank you for everything. I’m sorry this happened bro.💔 https://t.co/ytChhMvnB1 — El Rey de la Bodega🇪🇨 (@Jocay19) November 29, 2020

We never worked together Jimmy however I wish you nothing but the best during your recovery and moving forward. https://t.co/3ee1MPJeGO — Lou DAngeli (@LDAngeli) November 29, 2020

This is unreal…

Absolutely gutted. 💔 https://t.co/4KavobAk18 — Arik Cannon (@arikcannon) November 29, 2020

I am so sorry to hear this. This is heartbreaking. Thank you for everything you have done for our business and thank you for that day you came to San Antonio. It was really an honor to meet you. My heart goes out to you. It really does. https://t.co/KGglIPVVG2 — Rodriguez 🇲🇽🇺🇸 (@RRWWE) November 29, 2020

Sorry to hear about this bro. I hope you continue to be a trainer however because youre a great teacher who cares about his kids. Miss ya. Keep your head up. Thanks for helping me out over the last couple of years be a better “office employee”. Hopefully thats not done yet. https://t.co/zOuBi31RQ8 — Steve Mack (@SteveMackDHS) November 29, 2020

We can not thank you enough, as a talent, a trainer, or behind the scenes You will have a place with CZW. We support you. https://t.co/ss6T3CHRts — CZW Combat Zone Wrestling (@combatzone) November 29, 2020

Everyone in the academy is grateful for all the knowledge, the experience, the wisdom that you’ve passed along to us. We love you and you will always be a teacher, a mentor, and a friend. https://t.co/j0M9wowoS5 — CZW Academy (@czw_academy) November 29, 2020

Holy shit, this is heartbreaking to read. Wishing you all the absolute best moving forward with everything that lies ahead for you. https://t.co/3OT00ODy0a — newLEGACY Slip #BlackLivesMatter (@newLEGACYslip) November 29, 2020

So sorry to hear about this. https://t.co/P2s3gHW8ks — 'Semi-Talented' Brian Zane (@zmanbrianzane) November 29, 2020

My mentor, trainer, and proud to call friend. I know how hard this was to put together but I'm proud of you for having the courage to tell your story.

Dont think of this as the end but a new beginning. Keep fighting my friend im here for you https://t.co/WSgj09wA60 — Kurt Bale (@KurtBale1010) November 29, 2020

Without the knowledge you gave me over the years I would not be the wrestler I am today. You always took the time to teach me and work with me in the ring, and for that I’ll always be grateful. Truly an amazing mind and talent.

Thank you, Jimmy. https://t.co/8IYPGPfqLn — Priscilla Kelly (@priscillakelly_) November 29, 2020

Absolutely heartbreaking. Sending my love to you Jimmy. 💜 https://t.co/JdmsSm1wCd — 💜Marvelous Matt Knicks 💜 (@TheMattKnicks) November 29, 2020

Without Jimmy Rave there probably never would have been a Chip Day. My big brother. The reason I think about things the way I do. Thank you for everything. #DiamondsAreForever #JimmyRaveApproved4Life https://t.co/R2xeAEcKR1 — Chip Day (@_chipday88) November 29, 2020

Good vibes to you brother. 🤟❤🤟 https://t.co/fcitwpJOLp — Sinn BodhiTM – Kizarny (@SiNNbODHi) November 29, 2020

Send some love Jimmy’s way 💔 https://t.co/ksBuK1kjDj — Brandon Kirk (@TheReal_Kirk) November 29, 2020

Support and prayers to you and your family. Thank you Jimmy Rave https://t.co/gcCnUQ1TY4 — "🅱🅸🅶 🅲" 🅲🅷🆁🅸🆂 🅲🅰🆂🆃🆁🅾 (@Castropollis) November 29, 2020

You were a legit pioneer. I enjoyed all of your ROH work and wished we could have shared the ring together. Here’s to a full recovery. https://t.co/Ia843jI6VY — Robert Ego Anthony (@Egos1313) November 29, 2020

Truly saddened to read this. I’m so honored that I got to share the ring with you, even if it was only once. I really appreciated that experience, one that happened literally just by chance. https://t.co/9pn5MSOBdg — whisper (@The__Whisper) November 29, 2020

You were the first name I ever got to wrestle and I always appreciated your positivity, kindness and willingness to mentor. You are great. https://t.co/3UjB1dexoi — Tim Donst (@tdonst) November 29, 2020