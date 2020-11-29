wrestling / News

Wrestling Industry Shares Support for Jimmy Rave, GoFundMe Page Started

November 29, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Jimmy Rave TNA Wrestling

As previously noted, former ROH and TNA star Jimmy Rave announced that he had to undergo an amputation on his left arm below the elbow due to an infection forcing his retirement from wrestling. A number of wrestlers, promotions, and talents from across the industry have shared their support for Rave on social media, including his former Rock N’ Rave Connection tag team partner in TNA, Lance Archer.

Rave’s former Embassy stablemate and tag partner in ROH, Alex Shelley, also chimed in. You can view their comments to Rave below.

Additionally, WWE Superstar Drew Gulak shared details on a GoFundMe page that has been started to help raise money for Rave’s medical bills and expenses.

On behalf of 411, we wish Jimmy Rave the best with his recovery and future.

