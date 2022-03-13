Wrestling Industry Shares Support for Scott Hall: The Rock, Sean Waltman, Bayley, DDP, More

As noted, WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall is currently hospitalized and in critical condition after reportedly suffering three heart attacks. A number of wrestling stars, former colleagues, and industry veterans have shared their support for Scott Hall on social media, including The Rock, Eric Bischoff, DDP, Sean Waltman, Bayley, Paige, Mick Foley, and many more. You can view their tweets and read some of their comments below.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson wrote, “Scott Hall, pulling for you my friend. Stay strong! We need the ‘bad guy’ back in the game.”

WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg, aka Brian James, wrote, “Your will be done God, not mine! I pray it’s your will for Scott Hall to make a full and speedy recovery.”

Former WWE Superstar Paige tweeted, “‘Bad times don’t last. But bad guys do.’ Sending so much love, thoughts and prayers to Scott Hall right now and his family. Wishing for a speedy recovery for you!”

Former WCW and WWE Superstar Marc Mero stated, “My thoughts and prayers are for Scott Hall who is on life support at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital in Marietta, Ga. We spent many years in WCW and WWE together. Some great memories. He recently had hip surgery but had serious complications which led to three heart attacks.”

On behalf of 411, we send our best wishes to Scott Hall and our hope for a full recovery.

