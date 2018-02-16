WWE News: Wrestling Magician Performs Tricks At WWE Tryouts, JBL Bringing Rugby To New York City, More On Titus O’Neil Helping 2000 Kids

– Wrestling magician Evan Cloyd performed several tricks for the talents during yesterday’s WWE tryouts.

– WWE has announced that JBL’s Rugby United New York announced they have joined Major League Rugby and will play a full schedule in 2019. WWE made an announcement on their website:

Major League Rugby has announced that Rugby United New York will join the league on an exhibition schedule for the 2018 season. Co-owned by WWE Legend JBL, the Rugby United New York has joined MLR as an associate member and will play a full schedule for the 2019 season.

The team’s first home match, against Boston on Saturday, March 24, at 7 p.m. at Gaelic Park in the Bronx, is open to the public. The game will also serve as the annual FDNY vs. NYPD rugby match, in aid of the McNaughton-Engeldrum fund for the families of fallen personnel. Tickets are available at rugbyunitedny.com.

“Rugby’s values set it apart from other sports, and we have a duty to stand by these and make a meaningful impact in our communities,” JBL said.

For more information, visit http://www.rugbyunitedny.com.

– As we noted, Titus O’Neil helped take 2,000 kids to see Black Panther with the help of local athletes and others in Tampa. He wrote more about it on Twitter:

Yesterday was a very special day for me. We went from a goal of 200 to now over 2000kids to see the premiere of the #blackpanther movie for FREE!! Thanks to those involved that made this movement happen. @Back_ToReality @Jaboowins @Geraldini93 and many others. pic.twitter.com/JBI3MTa0rC — Titus O'Neil (@TitusONeilWWE) February 16, 2018

Today was a very blessed day. I started at the gym at 5 a.m. We surprised a lot of kids at Academy Prep and had an amazing Pep Rally at Jefferson High School. Thank you to everyone who contributed in putting together this incredible movement. #blackpanther pic.twitter.com/X7bJKDxJBP — Titus O'Neil (@TitusONeilWWE) February 16, 2018