Wrestling News: Alberto el Patron No-Shows Interview Appearance, Ricardo Rodriguez Explains How Serious Concussions Are

– Luchablog reports that Alberto El Patron was scheduled to appear on LuchaTV for an interview, but no-showed. The episode ended up featuring the hosts talking to each other instead.

– In a post on Twitter, Ricardo Rodriguez told fans to take concussions more seriously.

He wrote: “My concussions will always live with me. I cant tell you guys enough how much i love you. My brain turns on and off. Chill.. im good.. but please research concussions more.”