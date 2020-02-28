wrestling / News
Various News: Fan Beats Brandon Cutler, Dio Maddin Comments On AEW Exchange
– Following Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Brandon Cutler added another loss to his record, getting pinned by Tiffany Castagna.
VIDEO! More to come! Tonight doesn’t feel real yet. If I didn’t have videos from people to prove it to me, I’d think I was DREAMING!!!! #AEWKansasCity #AEW @CodyRhodes @TheBrandiRhodes @dustinrhodes @realmmarshall1 @BranCutler @JustinRoberts @IsiahKassidy @Marq_Quen @AEWrestling pic.twitter.com/PDE3yFnHA2
— Tiffany Castagna (@AllEliteTiffany) February 27, 2020
– Dio Maddin commented on a clip of AEW commentary where Excalibur tried to explain anime to Jim Ross.
Shades of me when I was on Raw for a week https://t.co/khyPGYmkpX
— Brennan Williams (@GREATBLACKOTAKU) February 27, 2020
– WWE Now recaps WWE Super ShowDown 2020.
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross Discusses Backstage Drama Between Chris Benoit & Kevin Sullivan in WCW Becoming Public, Why Shane Douglas Didn’t Return to WWE As Part of the Radicalz
- The Young Bucks On When They Knew Marty Scurll Would Be Staying With ROH
- Details On When WWE Creative Learned of Samoa Joe’s Suspension
- Ryback Says He Made $1,500 For WrestleMania 30, Talks Value Of Most WrestleMania Payouts