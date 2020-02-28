wrestling / News

Various News: Fan Beats Brandon Cutler, Dio Maddin Comments On AEW Exchange

February 28, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Lambert
Brandon Cutler MJF AEW Dynamite 10-2-19

– Following Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Brandon Cutler added another loss to his record, getting pinned by Tiffany Castagna.

– Dio Maddin commented on a clip of AEW commentary where Excalibur tried to explain anime to Jim Ross.

– WWE Now recaps WWE Super ShowDown 2020.

