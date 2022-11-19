Wrestling Open 11.17.22 Results: John Silver In Action and More

Beyond Wrestling held their 46th Wrestling Open event on Thursday night at White Eagle in Worcester, Massachusetts. Here are results, via PW Ponderings:

* Spotlight Match: Bobby Orlando def. Dezmond Cole

* Bryce Donovan def. Aaron Rourke via disqualification

* Layla Luciano def. Kelly Madan

* Teddy Goodz & Little Mean Kathleen def. Paris Van Dale & Armani Kayos

* Dan Barry def. Brother Greatness

* Gal Barkay def. Randy Rivera

* Danny Miles def. Ryan Clancy

* Ray Jaz def. Love Doug

* John Silver def. CPA

* The Miracle Ones (Dustin Waller, Ichiban & Kylon King) & Tyree Taylor def. Brad Hollister, Steven Stetson & The Mane Event (Jay Lyon & Midas Black)