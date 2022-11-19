wrestling / News
Wrestling Open 11.17.22 Results: John Silver In Action and More
November 19, 2022 | Posted by
Beyond Wrestling held their 46th Wrestling Open event on Thursday night at White Eagle in Worcester, Massachusetts. Here are results, via PW Ponderings:
* Spotlight Match: Bobby Orlando def. Dezmond Cole
* Bryce Donovan def. Aaron Rourke via disqualification
* Layla Luciano def. Kelly Madan
* Teddy Goodz & Little Mean Kathleen def. Paris Van Dale & Armani Kayos
* Dan Barry def. Brother Greatness
* Gal Barkay def. Randy Rivera
* Danny Miles def. Ryan Clancy
* Ray Jaz def. Love Doug
* John Silver def. CPA
* The Miracle Ones (Dustin Waller, Ichiban & Kylon King) & Tyree Taylor def. Brad Hollister, Steven Stetson & The Mane Event (Jay Lyon & Midas Black)