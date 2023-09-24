wrestling / News
Wrestling Open: Anti-Hero Full Results 09.21.2023: Ichiban vs. Channing Thomas Headliner, More
The Wrestling Open: Anti-Hero show was hosted by Wrestling Open on September 21 in Worcester, MA. You can see the complete results (via Cagematch) and some highlights below.
* Hammer Tunis defeated Nick Robles
* Brick City (Julio Cruz & Victor Chase) defeated The Haven (Jay Onyx & Shawn Knyte)
* Tyree Taylor (w/ Brother Greatness) defeated RJ Rude
* Dante Drago & Percy Ryan defeated Better Together (Hadar Horvitz & Ori Gold)
* Ricky Smokes (w/ Brad Baylor) defeated Marcus Mathers
* The Shook Crew (Bobby Orlando & Bryce Donovan) defeated The Prodigal Sons (Lucas Chase & Sammy Diaz) (w/ Brother Greatness)
* Brad Hollister (w/ TJ Crawford) defeated Dezmond Cole (w/ Ryan Clancy)
* Wrestling Open Championship Match: Ichiban defeated Channing Thomas (w/ Sidney Bakabella)
Righteous Judgment #WrestlingOpen Anti-Hero pic.twitter.com/aH4j61r1m0
— Tim (@PatsFanBE) September 22, 2023
"You should've killed me when you had the chance Tyree" 😈 pic.twitter.com/YixjxkSDiN
— RJ Dionne (Rude) (@RJRudeWrastles) September 22, 2023
Brad Hollister and Dezmond Cole stole the show @WrestlingOpen tonight.. Definitely a match of the year contender. Take a freaking bow!! pic.twitter.com/1yRKMP0Slt
— Tim (@PatsFanBE) September 22, 2023