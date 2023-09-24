Wrestling Open: Anti-Hero Full Results 09.21.2023: Ichiban vs. Channing Thomas Headliner, More

The Wrestling Open: Anti-Hero show was hosted by Wrestling Open on September 21 in Worcester, MA. You can see the complete results (via Cagematch) and some highlights below.

* Hammer Tunis defeated Nick Robles

* Brick City (Julio Cruz & Victor Chase) defeated The Haven (Jay Onyx & Shawn Knyte)

* Tyree Taylor (w/ Brother Greatness) defeated RJ Rude

* Dante Drago & Percy Ryan defeated Better Together (Hadar Horvitz & Ori Gold)

* Ricky Smokes (w/ Brad Baylor) defeated Marcus Mathers

* The Shook Crew (Bobby Orlando & Bryce Donovan) defeated The Prodigal Sons (Lucas Chase & Sammy Diaz) (w/ Brother Greatness)

* Brad Hollister (w/ TJ Crawford) defeated Dezmond Cole (w/ Ryan Clancy)

* Wrestling Open Championship Match: Ichiban defeated Channing Thomas (w/ Sidney Bakabella)

"You should've killed me when you had the chance Tyree" 😈 pic.twitter.com/YixjxkSDiN — RJ Dionne (Rude) (@RJRudeWrastles) September 22, 2023