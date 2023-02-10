wrestling / News
Wrestling Open Complete Results 02.09.2023: Lio Rush vs. Kylon King Headliner & More
Beyond Wrestling hosted their most recent event on February 9 in Worcester, MA. You can find full results (via PWPonderings) and some highlights below.
*Spotlight Match: Fancy Ryan Clancy defeated Michael Mistretta
*Alex Coughlin defeated Mortar
*B3CCA defeated Shannon LeVangie
*Rex Lawless defeated Pedro Dones
*Anastasia Morningstar defeated Jordan Blade
*Love Doug defeated Channing Thomas
*Layla Luciano & Tiara James defeated Tina San Antonio & Kelly Madan
*Brad Hollister defeated TJ Crawford
*Steven Stetson & Alec Price defeated Dan Barry & Bobby Orlando
*Lio Rush defeated Kylon King
@AlexCoughlin93 #WrestlingOpen pic.twitter.com/hclC8GNUzS
— RydeenBomb (@RydeenBomb) February 10, 2023
.@LaylaLuciano is built different 😱 #WrestlingOpen pic.twitter.com/e4epvE66ro
— Cody Nichols (@AllEliteCody) February 10, 2023
Holy shit @BigBaconBrad pulling out something new every week #WrestlingOpen pic.twitter.com/i8x7apm9B3
— I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) February 10, 2023
Dear GOD@IamLioRush @LittleKylon #WrestlingOpen pic.twitter.com/LYVerG3mJs
— RydeenBomb (@RydeenBomb) February 10, 2023
