Wrestling Open Complete Results 02.09.2023: Lio Rush vs. Kylon King Headliner & More

Beyond Wrestling hosted their most recent event on February 9 in Worcester, MA. You can find full results (via PWPonderings) and some highlights below.

*Spotlight Match: Fancy Ryan Clancy defeated Michael Mistretta

*Alex Coughlin defeated Mortar

*B3CCA defeated Shannon LeVangie

*Rex Lawless defeated Pedro Dones

*Anastasia Morningstar defeated Jordan Blade

*Love Doug defeated Channing Thomas

*Layla Luciano & Tiara James defeated Tina San Antonio & Kelly Madan

*Brad Hollister defeated TJ Crawford

*Steven Stetson & Alec Price defeated Dan Barry & Bobby Orlando

*Lio Rush defeated Kylon King