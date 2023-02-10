wrestling / News

Wrestling Open Complete Results 02.09.2023: Lio Rush vs. Kylon King Headliner & More

February 10, 2023 | Posted by Jack Gregory
Image Source: Beyond Wrestling

Beyond Wrestling hosted their most recent event on February 9 in Worcester, MA. You can find full results (via PWPonderings) and some highlights below.

*Spotlight Match: Fancy Ryan Clancy defeated Michael Mistretta
*Alex Coughlin defeated Mortar
*B3CCA defeated Shannon LeVangie
*Rex Lawless defeated Pedro Dones
*Anastasia Morningstar defeated Jordan Blade
*Love Doug defeated Channing Thomas
*Layla Luciano & Tiara James defeated Tina San Antonio & Kelly Madan
*Brad Hollister defeated TJ Crawford
*Steven Stetson & Alec Price defeated Dan Barry & Bobby Orlando
*Lio Rush defeated Kylon King

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Beyond Wrestling, Jack Gregory

More Stories

loading