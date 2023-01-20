wrestling / News

Wrestling Open Full Results 01.19.2023: Eliminator Cup Tag Team Championship, Spotlight Match, & More

January 20, 2023 | Posted by Jack Gregory
Image Source: Wrestling Open

The most recent event hosted by Wrestling Open took place on January 19 in Worcester, MA. You can find the complete results (per PWPonderings) and see some highlights below.

*Spotlight Match: Cono Cappuccia defeated Joe Ocasio

*Pedro Dones & The Mane Event (Jay Lyon & Midas Black) defeated Rex Lawless & Mutually Assured Destruction (Perry Von Vicious & Rip Byson)

*Bronson defeated Dezmond Cole

*The Stetson Ranch (BRG & Steven Stetson) defeated CPA & Bobby Orlando

*Layla Luciano defeated Tina San Antonio via disqualification

*Alec Price defeated Mike Skyros

*Best Bros (Baliyan Akki & Mei Suruga) defeated Little Mean Kathleen & Teddy Goodz

*Fancy Ryan Clancy defeated Mortar

*B3CCA defeated Notorious Mimi

*Marcus Mathers defeated Aaron Rourke

*Eliminator Cup Tag Team Championship Match: The Miracle Generation (Dustin Waller & Kylon King) defeated Brick City Boyz (Victor Chase & J Cruz)

