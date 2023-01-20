wrestling / News
Wrestling Open Full Results 01.19.2023: Eliminator Cup Tag Team Championship, Spotlight Match, & More
The most recent event hosted by Wrestling Open took place on January 19 in Worcester, MA. You can find the complete results (per PWPonderings) and see some highlights below.
*Spotlight Match: Cono Cappuccia defeated Joe Ocasio
*Pedro Dones & The Mane Event (Jay Lyon & Midas Black) defeated Rex Lawless & Mutually Assured Destruction (Perry Von Vicious & Rip Byson)
*Bronson defeated Dezmond Cole
*The Stetson Ranch (BRG & Steven Stetson) defeated CPA & Bobby Orlando
*Layla Luciano defeated Tina San Antonio via disqualification
*Alec Price defeated Mike Skyros
*Best Bros (Baliyan Akki & Mei Suruga) defeated Little Mean Kathleen & Teddy Goodz
*Fancy Ryan Clancy defeated Mortar
*B3CCA defeated Notorious Mimi
*Marcus Mathers defeated Aaron Rourke
*Eliminator Cup Tag Team Championship Match: The Miracle Generation (Dustin Waller & Kylon King) defeated Brick City Boyz (Victor Chase & J Cruz)
This was awesome!! Cono Cappuccia takes out Joe Ocasio from the top to pick up the win in the Spotlight match at #WrestlingOpen pic.twitter.com/vdKQEjbCEp
— Tim (@PatsFanBE) January 20, 2023
BestBros get the win over LMK and Ted Goodz at #WrestlingOpen following the Dolphin Star Press pic.twitter.com/A6f9waMaUj
— Tim (@PatsFanBE) January 20, 2023
@BoyzBrickcity @JCruz_Pro @Wrestle_Chase Vs @RealMiracleGen @ItsDustinWaller & @LittleKylon #wrestlingopen #prowrestling pic.twitter.com/PGtVTuwqaV
— Izzy & Zac Batista (@isaiahrulz12) January 20, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff On If The Khans Could Buy WWE, Whether They Have the Money To Do So
- Delaware State Police Issue Statement on Jay Briscoe’s Fatal Accident
- Police Perform Wellness Check on Kevin Nash, Nash Says His Comments Were Blown Out of Proportion
- Matt Hardy Reveals Message He Received From Jeff Hardy Regarding Jay Briscoe’s Passing