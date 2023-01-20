Wrestling Open Full Results 01.19.2023: Eliminator Cup Tag Team Championship, Spotlight Match, & More

The most recent event hosted by Wrestling Open took place on January 19 in Worcester, MA. You can find the complete results (per PWPonderings) and see some highlights below.

*Spotlight Match: Cono Cappuccia defeated Joe Ocasio

*Pedro Dones & The Mane Event (Jay Lyon & Midas Black) defeated Rex Lawless & Mutually Assured Destruction (Perry Von Vicious & Rip Byson)

*Bronson defeated Dezmond Cole

*The Stetson Ranch (BRG & Steven Stetson) defeated CPA & Bobby Orlando

*Layla Luciano defeated Tina San Antonio via disqualification

*Alec Price defeated Mike Skyros

*Best Bros (Baliyan Akki & Mei Suruga) defeated Little Mean Kathleen & Teddy Goodz

*Fancy Ryan Clancy defeated Mortar

*B3CCA defeated Notorious Mimi

*Marcus Mathers defeated Aaron Rourke

*Eliminator Cup Tag Team Championship Match: The Miracle Generation (Dustin Waller & Kylon King) defeated Brick City Boyz (Victor Chase & J Cruz)

This was awesome!! Cono Cappuccia takes out Joe Ocasio from the top to pick up the win in the Spotlight match at #WrestlingOpen pic.twitter.com/vdKQEjbCEp — Tim (@PatsFanBE) January 20, 2023