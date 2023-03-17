Wrestling Open Full Results 03.16.2023: First Round Title Tournament w/ Bobby Orlando, Ryan Clancy, & More

Wrestling Open hosted their most recent show on March 16 in Worcester, MA. You can find the complete results (courtesy of Fightful) and some highlights below.

* Rip Byson defeated Travis Jacobs

* IWTV Independent Wrestling Tag Team Championship: Miracle Generation (Dustin Waller & Kylon King) defeated The Haven (Jay Onyx & Shawn Knyte)

* Notorious Mimi defeated Tina San Antonio

* Channing Thomas (w/ Sidney Bakabella) defeated RJ Rude

* Love Doug defeated Andy Brown

* Ichiban defeated Boulder

* Wrestling Open Title Tournament First Round: Bobby Orlando defeated Aaron Rourke

* BRG defeated Dezmond Cole

* Wrestling Open Title Tournament First Round: Ryan Clancy defeated TJ Crawford

Jay Onyx with the Spanish fly to Kylon King followed by a splash from Shawn Knyte #WrestlingOpen pic.twitter.com/amE1ERSIJE — Tim (@PatsFanBE) March 17, 2023