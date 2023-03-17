wrestling / News
Wrestling Open Full Results 03.16.2023: First Round Title Tournament w/ Bobby Orlando, Ryan Clancy, & More
Wrestling Open hosted their most recent show on March 16 in Worcester, MA. You can find the complete results (courtesy of Fightful) and some highlights below.
* Rip Byson defeated Travis Jacobs
* IWTV Independent Wrestling Tag Team Championship: Miracle Generation (Dustin Waller & Kylon King) defeated The Haven (Jay Onyx & Shawn Knyte)
* Notorious Mimi defeated Tina San Antonio
* Channing Thomas (w/ Sidney Bakabella) defeated RJ Rude
* Love Doug defeated Andy Brown
* Ichiban defeated Boulder
* Wrestling Open Title Tournament First Round: Bobby Orlando defeated Aaron Rourke
* BRG defeated Dezmond Cole
* Wrestling Open Title Tournament First Round: Ryan Clancy defeated TJ Crawford
Jay Onyx with the Spanish fly to Kylon King followed by a splash from Shawn Knyte #WrestlingOpen pic.twitter.com/amE1ERSIJE
— Tim (@PatsFanBE) March 17, 2023
Channing Thomas hits the Missouri TollBooth out of nowhere!!#WrestlingOpen @ChanThomasPro pic.twitter.com/vpqRHq2m7B
— RydeenBomb (@RydeenBomb) March 17, 2023
#WrestlingOpen @UpAndyBrown pic.twitter.com/DrmJNuZU5a
— RydeenBomb (@RydeenBomb) March 17, 2023
Awesome Uranage from Dezmond Cole!! #WrestlingOpen pic.twitter.com/Tj2fm41mmG
— I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) March 17, 2023