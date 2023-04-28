Wrestling Open Full Results 04.27.2023: Dan Barry vs. Alec Price Headliner, More

Wrestling Open hosted their most recent event on April 37th in Worcester, MA. You can find the complete results (via PWPonderings) as well as some highlights below.

* Joe Ocasio defeated Carl Randers

* Rex Lawless & RJ Rude defeated The Kelly Brothers

* Gal Barkay defeated Michael Mistretta

* Bobby Orlando defeated Percy Ryan

* Rebecca Scott defeated B3CCA

* Bryce Donovan defeated Sammy Diaz

* Love Doug defeated Derek Neal

* Dan Barry defeated Alec Price

Did you feel that?! It’s the #quickening ! There can be only one Becca! #wrestlingopen pic.twitter.com/hpVnNMkqKx

‼️ EXCLUSIVE FOOTAGE ‼️

Last night, The Stetson Ranch literally ROBBED the Miracle Ones of their respective title belts.

Watch their getaway as well as exclusive comments from @Steven_Stetson_ regarding The Ranch’s status for @beyondwrestling this Sunday.#WrestlingOpen pic.twitter.com/SESB7hKpZ5

— Wrestling Open (@WrestlingOpen) April 28, 2023