wrestling / News

Wrestling Open Full Results 04.27.2023: Dan Barry vs. Alec Price Headliner, More

April 28, 2023 | Posted by Jack Gregory
Image Source: Wrestling Open

Wrestling Open hosted their most recent event on April 37th in Worcester, MA. You can find the complete results (via PWPonderings) as well as some highlights below.

* Joe Ocasio defeated Carl Randers

* Rex Lawless & RJ Rude defeated The Kelly Brothers

* Gal Barkay defeated Michael Mistretta

* Bobby Orlando defeated Percy Ryan

* Rebecca Scott defeated B3CCA

* Bryce Donovan defeated Sammy Diaz

* Love Doug defeated Derek Neal

* Dan Barry defeated Alec Price

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Wrestling Open, Jack Gregory

More Stories

loading