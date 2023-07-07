Wrestling Open Full Results 07.06.2023: Max Caster vs. Richard Holliday Headliner Match, More

Wrestling Open hosted their most recent show on July 6 in Worcester, MA. You can find the complete results (per PWPonderings) and some highlights below.

* Brian Milonas & MORTAR vs. Rex Lawless & RJ Rude ended with double count out

* Shannon Levangie defeated JC Storm

* El Jhonny Santos defeated Andy Brown

* Joe Ocasio defeated Gal Barkay

* Locked & Loaded (Dan Barry & 50 Cal) defeated Channing Thomas & Sidney Bakabella

* Ray Jaz defeated Stanley Dragowski

* Gabriel Skye defeated Brogan Finlay

* Eliminator Cup First Round Match: Big Business (TJ Crawford & Brad Hollister) defeated Wasted Youth (Dyln McKay & Marcus Mathers)

* Megan Bayne defeated Billie Starkz

* Max Caster defeated Richard Holliday

@GabrielSkye_ picks up the win with a power bomb into the Spirit Breaker. #WrestlingOpen pic.twitter.com/mHPOYgUss6 — Frosty (@Er1c_Fr0st) July 7, 2023