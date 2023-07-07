wrestling / News
Wrestling Open Full Results 07.06.2023: Max Caster vs. Richard Holliday Headliner Match, More
Wrestling Open hosted their most recent show on July 6 in Worcester, MA. You can find the complete results (per PWPonderings) and some highlights below.
* Brian Milonas & MORTAR vs. Rex Lawless & RJ Rude ended with double count out
* Shannon Levangie defeated JC Storm
* El Jhonny Santos defeated Andy Brown
* Joe Ocasio defeated Gal Barkay
* Locked & Loaded (Dan Barry & 50 Cal) defeated Channing Thomas & Sidney Bakabella
* Ray Jaz defeated Stanley Dragowski
* Gabriel Skye defeated Brogan Finlay
* Eliminator Cup First Round Match: Big Business (TJ Crawford & Brad Hollister) defeated Wasted Youth (Dyln McKay & Marcus Mathers)
* Megan Bayne defeated Billie Starkz
* Max Caster defeated Richard Holliday
@Joe__Ocasio with the win over @thegalbarkay #Wrestlingopen pic.twitter.com/Uh5FKOyuB7
— Frosty (@Er1c_Fr0st) July 7, 2023
The Excellence of Execution, @SBakabella , with a suplex?!#wrestlingOpen pic.twitter.com/Ojq6A2wiz1
— Frosty (@Er1c_Fr0st) July 7, 2023
@GabrielSkye_ picks up the win with a power bomb into the Spirit Breaker. #WrestlingOpen pic.twitter.com/mHPOYgUss6
— Frosty (@Er1c_Fr0st) July 7, 2023
Big Business advances in the tag tournament#WrestlingOpen pic.twitter.com/P25HnkKWyW
— Frosty (@Er1c_Fr0st) July 7, 2023