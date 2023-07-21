wrestling / News
Wrestling Open Full Results 07.20.2023: Gabriel Skye vs. Ichiban Headliner Title Match, More
Wrestling Open hosted their Moment Of Truth show on July 20 in Worcester, MA. You can find the complete results (via PWPonderings) and see some highlights below.
* Spotlight Match: Mane Event (Jay Lyon & Midas Black) defeated Lucas Chase & Sammy Diaz
* Ray Jaz defeated Leon St. Giovanni
* wXw Women’s Championship Match: Delmi Exo defeated Tiara James
* Ryan Clancy defeated Griffin McCoy
* Eliminator Cup Tag Team Tournament First Round Bout: The Stetson Ranch (Steven Stetson & Brett Ryan Gosselin) defeated Hispanic Mechanics (Jos A & Jos B)
* Gal Barkay defeated Joe Ocasio
* Brad Hollister defeated Dezmond Cole
* Max Caster, J George & Channing Thomas defeated Rarefied Generation (Dustin Waller, Kylon King & Richard Holliday)
* Wrestling Open Championship Match: Ichiban defeated Gabriel Skye
Still Undefeated #WrestlingOpen @RealRayJaz pic.twitter.com/Li60yVTEKP
— RydeenBomb (@RydeenBomb) July 21, 2023
#WrestlingOpen @DelmiExo pic.twitter.com/MWvL8qlVbh
— RydeenBomb (@RydeenBomb) July 21, 2023
#WrestlingOpen @Joe__Ocasio pic.twitter.com/2cpdt6hJCS
— RydeenBomb (@RydeenBomb) July 21, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Note on Lack of Planning For FTR vs. Bullet Club Gold From Last Week’s AEW Collision
- Kurt Angle Says Matt Morgan Was a Great Talent, Could Have Gone Further In TNA
- Jon Moxley, Kota Ibushi & Wheeler Yuta Show Off War Wounds From AEW Blood & Guts (Pics)
- Arn Anderson Reflects On Paul Heyman’s WCW Departure, Talks Importance Of Knee Pads