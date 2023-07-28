Wrestling Open Full Results 07.27.2023: Miracle Generation vs. All Access Headliner Title Match, More

Wrestling Open hosted their most recent event on July 27 in Worcester, MA. You can find the complete results (via Cagematch) and some highlights below.

* Lucas Chase & Sammy Diaz defeat Dustan Moseley & Jay Marston

* Ryan Clancy defeated Andy Brown

* wXw Women’s Championship Match: Delmi Exo defeated Rebecca Scott

* Channing Thomas (w/ Sidney Bakabella) defeated Richard Holliday

* Eliminator Cup Tag Team Tournament 2023 First Round Match: Rex Lawless & RJ Rude defeated Milk Chocolate (Brandon Watts & Randy Summers)

* Big Business (Brad Hollister, Julio Cruz & Victor Chase) defeated Kings Gate (Chance Rizer, Mason Myles & Patrick Scott)

* Ray Jaz defeated Love Doug

* Alec Price defeated Adam Priest (w/ Steven Stetson)

* The Shook Crew (Bobby Orlando & Bryce Donovan) defeated Culture Inc (Eli Knight & Malik Bosede)

* TJ Crawford defeated Marcus Mathers

* IWTV Independent Wrestling Tag Team Championship Match: Miracle Generation (Dustin Waller & Kylon King) defeated All Access (JGeorge & Max Caster)