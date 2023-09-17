wrestling / News

Wrestling Open Full Results 09.14.2023: Waves And Curls vs. Big Business Headliner Match, More

September 16, 2023 | Posted by Jack Gregory
Image Source: Beyond Wrestling

The latest Beyond Wrestling show was hosted by the promotion on September 14 in Worcester, MA. You can find the complete results (via Cagematch) and some highlights below.

* Notorious Mimi defeated Elle Valentine

* IWTV Independent Wrestling World Title Match: Alec Price defeated Alex Coughlin

* Andy Brown defeated Vaughn Vertigo

* Ultra Violette defeated Rebecca Scott by Count Out

* The Prodigal Sons (Lucas Chase & Sammy Diaz) (w/ Brother Greatness & Tyree Taylor) defeated Rex Lawless & RJ Rude

* Tina San Antonio defeated Gabby Forza

* Dezmond Cole & Ryan Clancy defeated Dante Drago & Percy Ryan

* Ichiban defeated Teddy Goodz (w/ Sidney Bakabella)

* Eliminator Cup Tag Team Tournament 2023 Semi Final Match: Waves And Curls (Jaylen Brandyn & Traevon Jordan) defeated Big Business (Brad Hollister & TJ Crawford)

