Wrestling Open Full Results 09.14.2023: Waves And Curls vs. Big Business Headliner Match, More
The latest Beyond Wrestling show was hosted by the promotion on September 14 in Worcester, MA. You can find the complete results (via Cagematch) and some highlights below.
* Notorious Mimi defeated Elle Valentine
* IWTV Independent Wrestling World Title Match: Alec Price defeated Alex Coughlin
* Andy Brown defeated Vaughn Vertigo
* Ultra Violette defeated Rebecca Scott by Count Out
* The Prodigal Sons (Lucas Chase & Sammy Diaz) (w/ Brother Greatness & Tyree Taylor) defeated Rex Lawless & RJ Rude
* Tina San Antonio defeated Gabby Forza
* Dezmond Cole & Ryan Clancy defeated Dante Drago & Percy Ryan
* Ichiban defeated Teddy Goodz (w/ Sidney Bakabella)
* Eliminator Cup Tag Team Tournament 2023 Semi Final Match: Waves And Curls (Jaylen Brandyn & Traevon Jordan) defeated Big Business (Brad Hollister & TJ Crawford)
Alex Coughlin is unreal #WrestlingOpen pic.twitter.com/k2gWjIMzkX
— Tim (@PatsFanBE) September 15, 2023
Wrestling Open
Season 2 Episode 37
Worcester, MA
9/14/23 pic.twitter.com/5DSfpgBZVb
— Tim (@PatsFanBE) September 16, 2023
“A Style Of His Own”🔊🤙🏽
Catch @WrestlingOpen episode 89 Streaming NOW on @indiewrestling pic.twitter.com/qq7sWrlv6N
— “Da Big BOOFA” Dezmond Cole🌟🔥 (@ThaReal_DC) September 15, 2023
Waves and Curls advanced to the Eliminator Cup Finals last night at Wrestling Open after a win over Big Business.. Match of the night for sure pic.twitter.com/IhQNYEJUcj
— Tim (@PatsFanBE) September 16, 2023
Well oiled machine
Clancy and Cole last night @WrestlingOpen pic.twitter.com/2L4zu0UP9A
— Tim (@PatsFanBE) September 16, 2023