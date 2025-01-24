Wrestling Open Grand Finale Results 1.23.25: Wrestling Open Title Match, More

Wrestling Open Grand Finale took place on Thursday night, with the Wrestling Open Championship defended and more. You can check out the full results from the Worcester, Massachusetts show, which aired on IWTV, below (per Cagematch.net):

* Pre-Show Match: Ray Jaz def. CPA

* The Church Of Greatness def. Nick Robles & The Rude And Lawless Residency

* Tournament For Tomorrow 2025 Semifinal Match: Julius Draeger def. Jake Gray

* Tournament For Tomorrow 2025 Semifinal Match: Eye Jack Black def. DJ Powers

* Wrestling Open Tag Team Championship Match: Swipe Right fought Dezmond Cole & Jermaine Marbury to a double count-out

* Tiara James def. Spike Nishimura

* Bobby Orlando def. Jariel Rivera

* The Stetson Ranch (Danny Miles & Lucas Chase) (w/ Hammer Tunis) def. Dustin Waller & Pedro Dones

* Wrestling Open Championship Match: Ryan Clancy def. TJ Crawford (w/ Love Doug)