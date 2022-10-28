wrestling / News

Wrestling Open A Nightmare On Green Street Results 10.27.22: Evil Uno Teams Up In Main Event, More

October 28, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Wrestling Open A Nightmare on Green Street Image Credit: Wrestling Open

Wrestling Open held their A Nightmare On Green Street show on Thursday night, with Evil Uno in the main event and more. You can see the full results from the show, which aired in IWTV, below per Cagematch.net:

* Alec Price and Channing Thomas fought to a time limit draw

* CPA def. Arjun Singh

* The Miracle Generation def. Better Together

* Dezmond Cole def. Macrae Martin

* Steven Stetson def. Junior Benito

* The Shook Crew def. Locked And Loaded

* Tina San Antonio def. Layla Luciano

* The Mane Event def. The Haven

* Evil Uno & Ichiban def. Aaron Rourke & Brad Hollister

