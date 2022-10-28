wrestling / News
Wrestling Open A Nightmare On Green Street Results 10.27.22: Evil Uno Teams Up In Main Event, More
Wrestling Open held their A Nightmare On Green Street show on Thursday night, with Evil Uno in the main event and more. You can see the full results from the show, which aired in IWTV, below per Cagematch.net:
* Alec Price and Channing Thomas fought to a time limit draw
* CPA def. Arjun Singh
* The Miracle Generation def. Better Together
* Dezmond Cole def. Macrae Martin
* Steven Stetson def. Junior Benito
* The Shook Crew def. Locked And Loaded
* Tina San Antonio def. Layla Luciano
* The Mane Event def. The Haven
* Evil Uno & Ichiban def. Aaron Rourke & Brad Hollister
🔥🔥🔥 match between Alec Price and Channing Thomas so far #WrestlingOpen pic.twitter.com/2IlIjY7hR3
— Tim (@PatsFanBE) October 28, 2022
Need another match between Dezmond Cole and Macrae Martin asap #WrestlingOpen pic.twitter.com/2Jxg37QfP5
— Tim (@PatsFanBE) October 28, 2022
This is 🔥🔥🔥: Dezmond Cole vs Macrae Martin #WrestlingOpen pic.twitter.com/yaIBNlshY8
— Tim (@PatsFanBE) October 28, 2022
What a combo from the Evil Wans!! This match rules #WrestlingOpen pic.twitter.com/EFoXZjgUsW
— I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) October 28, 2022
