Wrestling Open No Respect Results: Max Caster Competes In Main Event, More

August 21, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Wrestling Open No Respect Image Credit: Wrestling Open

Wrestling Open held its No Respect show on Sunday, with Max Caster in action and more. You can see the results below from the show, which aired on IWTV, per PW Ponderings:

* Saturn and Kronus Eliminator Cup Finals Match: Miracle Generation defeated Brick City Boys
Steven Stetson defeated Andy Brown
Pedro Dones defeated Rip Byson
Locked And Loaded defeated The Kings Of The District
Ray Jaz defeated Marcus Mathers
* Falls Count Anywhere Match: Brad Hollister defeated Tyree Taylor
Ted Goodz, LMK and the Hispanic Mechanics defeated The Church of Greatness
* $20,000 Double Down Match: Ichiban defeated Max Caster

