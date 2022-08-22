Wrestling Open No Respect Results: Max Caster Competes In Main Event, More

Wrestling Open held its No Respect show on Sunday, with Max Caster in action and more. You can see the results below from the show, which aired on IWTV, per PW Ponderings:

* Saturn and Kronus Eliminator Cup Finals Match: Miracle Generation defeated Brick City Boys

Steven Stetson defeated Andy Brown

Pedro Dones defeated Rip Byson

Locked And Loaded defeated The Kings Of The District

Ray Jaz defeated Marcus Mathers

* Falls Count Anywhere Match: Brad Hollister defeated Tyree Taylor

Ted Goodz, LMK and the Hispanic Mechanics defeated The Church of Greatness

* $20,000 Double Down Match: Ichiban defeated Max Caster