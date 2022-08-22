wrestling / News
Wrestling Open No Respect Results: Max Caster Competes In Main Event, More
Wrestling Open held its No Respect show on Sunday, with Max Caster in action and more. You can see the results below from the show, which aired on IWTV, per PW Ponderings:
* Saturn and Kronus Eliminator Cup Finals Match: Miracle Generation defeated Brick City Boys
Steven Stetson defeated Andy Brown
Pedro Dones defeated Rip Byson
Locked And Loaded defeated The Kings Of The District
Ray Jaz defeated Marcus Mathers
* Falls Count Anywhere Match: Brad Hollister defeated Tyree Taylor
Ted Goodz, LMK and the Hispanic Mechanics defeated The Church of Greatness
* $20,000 Double Down Match: Ichiban defeated Max Caster
Being part of @WrestlingOpen’s #NoRespect today was so special. Everyone absolutely crushed it! Huge thanks to @HelloCrockett for letting me join him on the broadcast and hope we can do it again soon!! #WrestlingOpen pic.twitter.com/ZtsxqFcYB1
— Alyssa Marino 🎤👋🥣 (@ayy_marino) August 21, 2022
It's blasphemy to do this on a Sunday, @bgreatness2012 is a marthyr 😱 #FortheChurch ⛪️ #NoRespect pic.twitter.com/iYviEZctfH
— The french fan of #wrestlingopen (@IndyW_Fr) August 21, 2022
.@MarcusMathers1 hits @thereal_RayJaz with the 450 @WrestlingOpen #NoRespect pic.twitter.com/HgZKs7Z47F
— Tim (@PatsFanBE) August 21, 2022
.@RipFNByson drops @donesshotcaller @WrestlingOpen #NoRespect pic.twitter.com/vetBQ42mCl
— Tim (@PatsFanBE) August 21, 2022