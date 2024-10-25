Wrestling Open Not Like Us Results 10.24.25: Ten Man Tag Team Main Event, More

Wrestling Open held their Not Like Us show on Thursday night, and the results are online. You can see the full results below from the Worcester, Massachusetts show, per Fightful:

* Ryan Clancy def. Julius Draeger

* Tina San Antonio def. Aysha

* Joe Ocasio def. Ray Jaz

* Brad Baylor def. Junior Benito

* Dezmond Cole def. BRG

* Ten-Man Tag Team Elimination Match: Brad Hollister, Julio Cruz, Love Doug, TJ Crawford & Victor Chase def. Brother Greatness, Ichiban, Lucas Chase, Sammy Diaz & Tyree Taylor