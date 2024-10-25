wrestling / News
Wrestling Open Not Like Us Results 10.24.25: Ten Man Tag Team Main Event, More
Wrestling Open held their Not Like Us show on Thursday night, and the results are online. You can see the full results below from the Worcester, Massachusetts show, per Fightful:
* Ryan Clancy def. Julius Draeger
* Tina San Antonio def. Aysha
* Joe Ocasio def. Ray Jaz
* Brad Baylor def. Junior Benito
* Dezmond Cole def. BRG
* Ten-Man Tag Team Elimination Match: Brad Hollister, Julio Cruz, Love Doug, TJ Crawford & Victor Chase def. Brother Greatness, Ichiban, Lucas Chase, Sammy Diaz & Tyree Taylor
STUDS https://t.co/vpOQTYC9lx pic.twitter.com/KbH2etl0SG
— Julio Cruz (@JCruz_Pro) October 25, 2024
Brilliant Back&Forth Battle
with
Tina getting the WiN!!!!
📸 @WrestlingOpen on IWTV pic.twitter.com/mDOxOwTcbZ
— Dino🐺C🤘 (@NVhowlingWolves) October 25, 2024
One of the best main events in @WrestlingOpen history
My favorite match of the year
Match of the Year Contender
Not Like Us Main Event
5 on 5 elimination
Big Business vs Church of Greatness
Go out of your way to watch this one on @indiewrestling pic.twitter.com/A1kr2fA9fx
— Tim (@PatsFanBE) October 25, 2024
