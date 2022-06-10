wrestling / News
Wrestling Open Results 06.09.22: $10,000 Challenge, Eliminator Cup, Max Caster In Action
Beyond Wrestling held season one, episode 23 of its Wrestling Open series on June 9 from The White Eagle in Worcester, Massachusetts. Check out the full results below (per Fightful):
* Spotlight Match (Eliminator Cup Qualifier): Team H2O (Reid Walker & Austin Luke) def. Gal Barkay & Randy Rivera
* Smart Mark Sterling def. CPA
* MORTAR def. Davienne
* Bryce Donovan def. JCruz
* Victor Chase def. Bobby Orlando
* Rex Lawless def. JGeorge
* Rikers Island Riot: Channing Thomas (w/ Sidney Bakabella) def. Rob Chase
* Alec Price def. Gabriel Skye
* Eliminator Cup Roulette: Dustin Waller & The Haven (Shawn Knight & Jay Onyx) def. Ray Jaz & Even Stevens (Stephen Azure & Steve Somerset)
* Teddy Goodz, Little Mean Kathleen & Ichiban def. The Stetson Ranch (Steven Stetson & BRG) & Pedro Dones
* Eliminator Cup Qualifier: The Wild Dogs (Johnny Rivera & Ray Pittman) def. Crowbar & Percival
* $10,000 Challenge: Max Caster def. Marcus Mathers
Get yourself a hype man like this dude for @ThePrizeCityOG 😂😂#WrestlingOpen
➡️ : @indiewrestling, https://t.co/Xaxi7bbY41 pic.twitter.com/MYJW9zzYGW
— ✨𝐖𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐞𝐬𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐊𝐚𝐦✨ (@TheKamDreesen) June 10, 2022
TEDDY GOODZ & LMK!! #WrestlingOpen pic.twitter.com/F3eunXQBXE
— I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) June 10, 2022
Mic Drop! Max Caster forces a win over Mathers and keeps his 10k! Ichiban wants a shot next week! #WrestlingOpen pic.twitter.com/yspMVjrM3W
— I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) June 10, 2022
BOBBY IS THE GOATEST BOBBY IS YOUR MOM #WrestlingOpen pic.twitter.com/O5zamOnmtd
— I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) June 10, 2022