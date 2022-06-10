Wrestling Open Results 06.09.22: $10,000 Challenge, Eliminator Cup, Max Caster In Action

Beyond Wrestling held season one, episode 23 of its Wrestling Open series on June 9 from The White Eagle in Worcester, Massachusetts. Check out the full results below (per Fightful):

* Spotlight Match (Eliminator Cup Qualifier): Team H2O (Reid Walker & Austin Luke) def. Gal Barkay & Randy Rivera

* Smart Mark Sterling def. CPA

* MORTAR def. Davienne

* Bryce Donovan def. JCruz

* Victor Chase def. Bobby Orlando

* Rex Lawless def. JGeorge

* Rikers Island Riot: Channing Thomas (w/ Sidney Bakabella) def. Rob Chase

* Alec Price def. Gabriel Skye

* Eliminator Cup Roulette: Dustin Waller & The Haven (Shawn Knight & Jay Onyx) def. Ray Jaz & Even Stevens (Stephen Azure & Steve Somerset)

* Teddy Goodz, Little Mean Kathleen & Ichiban def. The Stetson Ranch (Steven Stetson & BRG) & Pedro Dones

* Eliminator Cup Qualifier: The Wild Dogs (Johnny Rivera & Ray Pittman) def. Crowbar & Percival

* $10,000 Challenge: Max Caster def. Marcus Mathers

Mic Drop! Max Caster forces a win over Mathers and keeps his 10k! Ichiban wants a shot next week! #WrestlingOpen pic.twitter.com/yspMVjrM3W — I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) June 10, 2022