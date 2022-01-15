wrestling / News
Wrestling Open Results 1.13.22: Alec Price Battles Dustin Waller, More
The latest episode of Wrestling Open took place on Thursday night with a main event of Alec Price vs. Dustin Waller. You can see the results below from the show, per Fightful:
* Slade def. Dino Might
* Love Doug def. Mortar
* Antonio Zambrano def. Jarett Diaz
* Little Mean Kathleen def. Armani Kayos
* Ray Jaz def. Blaxstrom
* Ichiban def. Ryan Clancy
* B3CCA def. Riley Shepard
* The Mane Event (Midas Black and Jay Lyon) def. The Haven (Shawn Knyte and Jay Onyx)
* Kennedi Copeland def. Karlo Vice
* Bryce Donovan def. Rex Lawless
* CPA def. Eric James
* Alec Price def. Dustin Waller
