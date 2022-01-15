Wrestling Open Results 1.13.22: Alec Price Battles Dustin Waller, More

The latest episode of Wrestling Open took place on Thursday night with a main event of Alec Price vs. Dustin Waller. You can see the results below from the show, per Fightful:

* Slade def. Dino Might

* Love Doug def. Mortar

* Antonio Zambrano def. Jarett Diaz

* Little Mean Kathleen def. Armani Kayos

* Ray Jaz def. Blaxstrom

@Blaxstrom1 is so damn good. Trust me, there's a lot more torture left in the tank. #TortureExpert #wrestlingopen https://t.co/ItLaIUuoZu — Riley Shepard, The Gladiator of the Geeks⚔🤓 (@TheRileyShepard) January 14, 2022

* Ichiban def. Ryan Clancy

* B3CCA def. Riley Shepard

* The Mane Event (Midas Black and Jay Lyon) def. The Haven (Shawn Knyte and Jay Onyx)

* Kennedi Copeland def. Karlo Vice

* Bryce Donovan def. Rex Lawless

* CPA def. Eric James

* Alec Price def. Dustin Waller