Wrestling Open Results 1.26.22: Lio Rush In Singles Action, More

The latest episode of Wrestling Open took place on Thursday, with Lio Rush competing and more. You can see the full results from the show, which aired on IWTV from Worcester, Massachusetts, below per PW Ponderings:

* Spotlight Match: Johnny Rivera defeated Curt Robinson

* Channing Thomas defeated Love Doug

* Sister Anastasia defeated Brooke Valentine

* Ray Jaz defeated Jaylen Brandyn

* Fancy Ryan Clancy and TJ Crawford defeated Milk Chocolate

* Ichiban defeated Mortar

* The Stetson Ranch defeated Dezmond Cole, Nolo Kitano and Prince Ahmed

* Alec Price defeated Lucas Chase

* Mutually Assured Destruction defeated The Mane Event

* Brad Hollister defeated Eel O’Neal

* Lio Rush defeated Dustin Waller