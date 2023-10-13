Wrestling Open Results 10.12.23: Tag Team Title Main Event, More

The latest Wrestling Open show took place on Thursday night with the IWTV Tag Team Championships on the line and more. You can see the full results from the Worcester, Massachusetts show, which aired on IWTV, below (per Fightful:

* Paris Van Dale def. Nat Castle

* Fresh Air def. Percy Ryan & Dante Drago

* Pedro Dones def. DJ Powers

* Landon Hale def. Patrick Saint

* Hammer Tunis def. CPA

* Big Business def. Ryan Clancy, Dezmond Cole & Ichiban

* IWTV Independent Wrestling World Championship Match: Alec Price def. Marcus Mathers

* Tyree Taylor (w/ Brother Greatness) def. Rex Lawless

* IWTV Tag Team Championship Match: The Miracle Generation def. Swipe Right