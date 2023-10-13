wrestling / News
Wrestling Open Results 10.12.23: Tag Team Title Main Event, More
The latest Wrestling Open show took place on Thursday night with the IWTV Tag Team Championships on the line and more. You can see the full results from the Worcester, Massachusetts show, which aired on IWTV, below (per Fightful:
* Paris Van Dale def. Nat Castle
* Fresh Air def. Percy Ryan & Dante Drago
* Pedro Dones def. DJ Powers
* Landon Hale def. Patrick Saint
* Hammer Tunis def. CPA
* Big Business def. Ryan Clancy, Dezmond Cole & Ichiban
* IWTV Independent Wrestling World Championship Match: Alec Price def. Marcus Mathers
* Tyree Taylor (w/ Brother Greatness) def. Rex Lawless
* IWTV Tag Team Championship Match: The Miracle Generation def. Swipe Right
JEEZ!!!! #WrestlingOpen pic.twitter.com/Vmi2FVUUHU
— Tim (@PatsFanBE) October 13, 2023
IWTV Championship Match
Alec Price vs. Marcus Mathers
Holy shit … what a match except the ending!!!
Absolut brilliant one between Mathers and Price! Both proved once again how f'n good they are in the ring. And there chemistry in the ring was fire!#WrestlingOpen pic.twitter.com/dxu1vl89gc
— 🐺 Mike ➰ – Thank you wXw & GCW (@MikeGuylee) October 13, 2023
