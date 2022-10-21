wrestling / News
Wrestling Open Results 10.20.22: Brian Milonas vs. Ichiban, More
October 21, 2022
The latest episode of Wrestling Open aired on Thursday night, and the results are online. You can check out the results from the show, which aired on IWTV, below courtesy of PW Ponderings:
* Channing Thomas def. Megabyte Ronnie
* The Haven def. Markellos Komminos and The Greek Ninja’
* Tyree Taylor def. Dezmond Cole
* Gal Barkay def. Armani Kayos
* The Church Of Greatness def. Shazza McKenzie, The Tender Weapon and Love Doug
* Ray Jaz def. Jhonny Santos
* Kylon King def. Brett Ryan Gosselin
* Steven Stetson def. CPA
* Ichiban def. Brian Milonas
