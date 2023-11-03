wrestling / News
Wrestling Open Results 11.2.23: Alec Price Teams With Ichiban, More
The latest episode of Wrestling Open took place on Thursday night, with Alec Price and Ichiban teaming up and more. You can see the results from the IWTV-airing show, which took place in Worcester, Massachusetts, below courtesy of PW Ponderings:
* Spotlight Match: Krystal Moon def. Sammi Chaos
* Bobby Orlando def. AJZ
* Armani Kayos def. Saraya Saber
* Landon Hale def. Travis Jacobs
* MORTAR def. Brian Milonas via disqualification
* Amira def. Zayda Steel
* RJ Rude def. Sammy Diaz
* Paris Van Dale def. Notorious Mimi
* Brad Hollister def. Gal
* Alec Price & Ichiban def. Griffin McCoy & Ellis Taylor
* Swipe Right & Ray Jaz def. Miracle Generation & Pedro Dones
Griffin McCoy whispers secrets. Dark magicks from untold realms. #WrestlingOpen pic.twitter.com/6CJS57JuaQ
— TWEETS'S COOL ZXONE (@EarthboundCause) November 3, 2023
Let's go Mom!!! 🐐🐐 #WrestlingOpen pic.twitter.com/wQS9CRPSDJ
— Veronica Rambo 😜🌻 (@yellow_roni) November 3, 2023
If you're not knowing #WrestlingOpen here to letcha know about 'em. pic.twitter.com/8gJ939XI1f
— TWEETS'S COOL ZXONE (@EarthboundCause) November 3, 2023
