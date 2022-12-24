wrestling / News
Wrestling Open Results 12.22.22: Steel Cage Warfare Advantage Match, More
December 23, 2022 | Posted by
The latest episode of Wrestling Open aired on Thursday night, featuring a match for Steel Cage Warfare Advantage and more. You can check out the full results from the IWTV-airing show below, per PW Ponderings:
* Spotlight Match: Ray Jaz defeated Gabriel Skye
* The Miracle Ones defeated TJ Crawford and Brick City Boyz
* Shannon Levangie defeated Paris Van Dale
* Mutually Assured Destruction defeated Armani Kayos & Jariel Rivera
* Pedro Dones defeated Curt Robinson
* Danny Miles fought Fancy Ryan Clancy to a time limit draw
* Locked and Loaded defeated The Stetson Ranch
* Marcus Mathers defeated Dezmond Cole
* Ultimo X defeated Brian Milonas
* For Steel Cage Warfare Advantage: Brad Hollister defeated Bobby Orlando
More Trending Stories
- Note on If Tony Khan Shopped ROH TV Deal To Anyone Other Than Warner Bros. Discovery
- Freddie Prinze Jr. Says Mandy Rose Release Might Be Triple H’s First Fumble
- Miro Fires Back Over Report Of Issues With AEW Creative
- Kevin Nash on Vince McMahon Wanting to Return to WWE, Critiques WWE’s Current Product