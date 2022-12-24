Wrestling Open Results 12.22.22: Steel Cage Warfare Advantage Match, More

The latest episode of Wrestling Open aired on Thursday night, featuring a match for Steel Cage Warfare Advantage and more. You can check out the full results from the IWTV-airing show below, per PW Ponderings:

* Spotlight Match: Ray Jaz defeated Gabriel Skye

* The Miracle Ones defeated TJ Crawford and Brick City Boyz

* Shannon Levangie defeated Paris Van Dale

* Mutually Assured Destruction defeated Armani Kayos & Jariel Rivera

* Pedro Dones defeated Curt Robinson

* Danny Miles fought Fancy Ryan Clancy to a time limit draw

* Locked and Loaded defeated The Stetson Ranch

* Marcus Mathers defeated Dezmond Cole

* Ultimo X defeated Brian Milonas

* For Steel Cage Warfare Advantage: Brad Hollister defeated Bobby Orlando