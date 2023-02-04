Wrestling Open Results 2.2.23: Marcus Mathers Battles Ichiban, More

The latest episode of Wrestling Open aired on Thursday night, and the results are online. You can check out the full results from the show, which aired on IWTV, below courtesy of PW Ponderings:

* Eliminator Cup Tag Team Championship Match: The Miracle Generation defeated Mutually Assured Destruction

* Brother Greatness defeated Erik Chacha

* Dan Barry defeated Curt Robinson

* Brad Hollister defeated Austin Luke

* TJ Crawford and Fancy Ryan Clancy defeated Church of Greatness (Brother Azure and Brother Somerset)

* Love Doug defeated Aaron Rourke

* The Stetson Ranch defeated The Haven

* Bronson defeated Bobby Orlando

* Marcus Mathers and Ichiban fought to a no contest