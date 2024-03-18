Wrestling Open Results 3.16.24: Eight Man Tag Match, More

Wrestling Open’s latest show took place on Saturday night, and the full results are online. You can see the results from the Cambridge, Massachusetts show below, per Cagematch.net:

* Gabby Forza def. Paris Van Dale

* CPA def. Dante Drago

* Ray Jaz def. GAL

* Brad Baylor def. Pedro Dones

* La Fiesta def. Elle Valentine & The Kellys

* Ichiban & Lucas Chase def. Hammer Tunis & Steven Stetson

* Brad Hollister, Julio Cruz, TJ Crawford & Victor Chase def. Marcus Mathers, Miracle Generation & Ryan Clancy